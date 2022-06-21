Armistead Street Capital Partners awarded Marine Money’s 2021 Preferred Equity Deal of the Year

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armistead Street Capital Partners is proud to be awarded Marine Money's 2021 Preferred Equity Deal of the Year. Marine Money evaluated an extraordinary number of outstanding transactions, before ultimately awarding to Armistead Street Capital Partners for a deal they considered "artful," and "a first of its kind in shipping, and perhaps a first of its kind, period."

When asked about the annual awards, Marine Money President Matt McCleery said, "Marine Money's Deal of the Year awards recognize the global bankers, financial advisors, and legal teams who execute transactions that we believe are exceptional. Our criteria for selection include value creation for stakeholders, creativity, overcoming execution challenges and innovation."

Marine Money awarded Armistead Street Capital Partners its coveted annual recognition for the multi-faceted and transformative deal, which included (1) the formation of e1 Marine, a joint venture (JV) between Maritime Partners, LLC, Ardmore Shipping Corp., and Element 1 Corp, (2) a direct investment in Element 1 from Ardmore, and (3) the issuance of $40 Million 8.5% Series A Perpetual Preferred Shares that included a venture capital-linked profit interest.

Marine Money went on to note that both the publication and competing market experts consider deal "the first of its kind," while noting the "triple-handed transaction" was both "artful" and a rare "win-win-win" for all parties involved.

"From groundbreaking sustainability linked loans to transformative acquisitions to creative business combinations to wildly successful capital markets offerings," said Marine Money Editor George Weltman, adding "we had an amazing slate of nominated transactions to consider."

Founded in 2019 by Michael Webber and Greg Wasikowski, Armistead Street Capital Partners has quickly become a leader and trusted advisor within the alternative fuel, energy, and industrial sectors. Armistead Street Capital Partners and its members provide Strategic Advisory and Investment Banking services for institutional investors, corporates, project developers, private equity, and family offices.

Armistead combines its team's financial, commerical and engineering experience to provide unparalleled results for its clients across the Renewables, Hydrogen, LNG & Energy Infrastructure, and Marine industries.

Marine Money's Deal of the Year Awards will be acknowledged at Marine Money Week at The Pierre Hotel in New York City, June 21-23, 2022.

