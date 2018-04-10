ARMLS & Metro MLS Lead Advancements of Noncontiguous Markets

The collaboration began as two innovative CEOs, Chris Carrillo (Metro MLS) and Matthew Consalvo (ARMLS), decided to combine their industry expertise by connecting their respective organizations in order to advance the MLS industry and best serve their broker and agent communities.

"We see real value in a shared vision," stated Chris Carrillo, CEO Metro MLS. "It requires action in the moment and the opportunity for progress is now."

Simply put by Mr. Consalvo, "It came down to our DNA, Metro MLS shares the same values, commitment to service and vision of the MLS of the future. We are better together than apart."

The two organizations, alongside the support of their respective Boards of Directors, formed a foundation of best practices and industry standards, securing a future of unlimited potential. "The collaboration between two noncontiguous markets meets a national necessity for MLS consolidation that can finally provide a more subscriber-centric approach. By maintaining their respective locations, this partnership can uphold the integrity and trust each brand has built within their own marketplaces," noted Debbie Yost, ARMLS Chair of the Board.

"It's an exciting time, we are advancing change in a way that has never been done before" said Joe Horning, Metro MLS Chairman, "Bringing Metro MLS and ARMLS together will result in many positives." Metro MLS and ARMLS are enthusiastic about how the partnership will foster greater customer care and improved service levels, by providing a comprehensive network of integrated services, that better serve more than 45,000 Broker and Agent subscribers.

Mike Ruzicka, Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR) said "Predictively, there are numerous tangible benefits and ancillary advantages from sharing operational goals."

Both organizations find the unknown benefits truly thought-provoking. " The possibilities of this strategic partnership are not predefined by what we can imagine today, but rather by a long-term commitment that will continue to gain momentum," added Carrillo. " Together we will forge a great future."

About ARMLS®

Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS®) is the largest MLS in Arizona, providing MLS and other core services for MLS subscribers. ARMLS began operations in 1982 through collaboration by the shareholder boards to form the first regional MLS in the country. Now 30 years later, ARMLS provides training, support, and technology solutions for 38,000 real estate agents. ARMLS contracts not only with MLS search vendors but also engages other key service providers for mapping, lockbox services, remote MLS access through mobile devices, listing syndication and statistical data analysis. ARMLS invests heavily in technology, including their own in-house tax system called Monsoon.

About Metro MLS®

Metro Multiple listing service (Metro MLS®) is the largest MLS in Wisconsin. Established in 1962, Metro MLS has one shareholder REALTOR® association and 9 partner associations providing the same core products and MLS service for more than 7,200 MLS participants. Metro MLS is a founding member of WIREX, a state-wide data share that extends the offer of cooperation and compensation to all participants. More than 90% of all properties listed in Wisconsin are displayed and searchable through Metro MLS using WIREX. Metro MLS has their own in-house public record system named WIREdata, which provides public records for nearly all Wisconsin Counties through MLS. More than 55 years later, Metro MLS exists to provide Brokers and Agents with timely and accurate real estate information, innovative and cost-effective resources, live as well as 24/7 system education for the advancement and success of their members.

