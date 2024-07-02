ARMLS empowers subscribers to win client confidence with Cloud CMA by Lone Wolf Technologies

New benefit for ARMLS subscribers equips them with real-time reports, market insights, and more to win over clients

DALLAS and CAMBRIDGE, ON , July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Lone Wolf Technologies ("Lone Wolf"), Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service ("ARMLS") is announcing a new benefit for MLS subscribers: Cloud CMA by Lone Wolf ("Cloud CMA"). Starting on July 1, 2024, all ARMLS subscribers will have access to Cloud CMA's powerful comparative market analysis report functionality, designed to give them a competitive advantage in winning over client confidence even in the face of market uncertainty.

"In any market, and especially in one where buyers and sellers may not be entirely sure of what they can expect, it's imperative for real estate agents to be able to demonstrate that they know and understand what's happening—and can guide those buyers and sellers through," said James Marcus, Director of Brand at ARMLS. "With this new Cloud CMA benefit from Lone Wolf, our agents will have a key resource in showing clients the expertise that will set them apart from the competition."

With Cloud CMA, ARMLS subscribers will have access to:

Real-time CMA reports designed to instill confidence in seller clients

Interactive listing presentation tools to impress at every turn

Powerful integrations designed to unlock deeper insights and better workflows

Custom pages to provide extra resources like marketing plans and guides for clients

"Following recent events, it's more important now than ever for real estate agents to be able to prove their value to potential clients—turning uncertainty into opportunity for them to grow," said Lisa Mihelcich, GM, Agent, Associations, and MLS at Lone Wolf. "We are so excited to work with ARMLS to bring Cloud CMA to their subscribers, with unique access to CMA reports and local market stats that will give them an edge through this selling season and well into the future."

ARMLS subscribers can get started with their new benefit by accessing it through their MLS accounts. For more information on Cloud CMA and other member benefits from Lone Wolf, please visit this page.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs and associations alike, the company provides the entire real estate industry with the tools they need to amaze clients, build their business, and improve profits—from transactions to back office, insights, and more, all in one place. Lone Wolf's head offices are located in Cambridge, ON, and Dallas, TX.

About ARMLS®

Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service (ARMLS®) is the largest MLS in Arizona, providing MLS and other core services for MLS subscribers. ARMLS provides technology solutions, support, and training for 40,000 real estate agents.

SOURCE Lone Wolf Technologies