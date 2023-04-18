ARMO Launches New Relevancy Feature to Reduce Vulnerabilities Remediation Effort

According to research , prioritization is crucial as "One-third of organizations spend more than a month to detect where newly disclosed CVEs reside across their IT environment." It highlights that only 47% reevaluate vulnerabilities based on criticality of IT assets. ARMO's feature utilizes eBPF to scan the running Kubernetes pods, vulnerabilities found with the packages used in runtime. Since 40% of organizations take more than a month to remediate newly discovered CVEs, a reduction of 60% to 80% of vulnerabilities that teams need to address first is a game-changer.

ARMO's new feature is significant for DevSecOps practitioners who are looking to streamline their vulnerability assessment and remediation process. With this new capability, users can prioritize and address the most critical vulnerabilities in their Kubernetes environments, reducing their risk of cyber attacks and data breaches.

"By prioritizing fixes according to relevancy, users can positively impact their Kubernetes security posture with only 40% of the effort they would have had to put in otherwise." said Shauli Rozen, co-founder and CEO of ARMO. " Users can focus on making an impact and not on patching vulnerabilities according to severity. We look forward to changing the way DevSecOps practitioners assess vulnerabilities."

About ARMO

ARMO, the creator of Kubescape, is on a mission to create an end-to-end Kubernetes security platform, powered by open source. We cover all Kubernetes security issues without adding to engineers' burden. Our products enforce organizational security and compliance policies without slowing down the business.

ARMO focuses solely on open source based CI/CD & Kubernetes security, allowing organizations to be fully compliant and secure from code to production. Our solution makes security simple and frictionless for DevOps and is embraced by security.

ARMO Platform is the enterprise solution based on Kubescape. It's a multi-cloud Kubernetes and CI/CD security single pane of glass. Features include: risk analysis, security compliance, misconfiguration and image vulnerability scanning, RBAC visualization.

Kubescape is an open-source Kubernetes security platform. It includes risk analysis, security compliance, and misconfiguration scanning. Targeted at the DevSecOps practitioner or platform engineer, it offers an easy-to-use CLI interface, flexible output formats, and automated scanning capabilities. It saves Kubernetes users and admins precious time, effort, and resources.

