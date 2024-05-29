Armonica Announces Appointment of Emily Milsovic as CEO

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armonica, a pioneer in optical epigenetic sequencing has appointed Emily Milsovic as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately. Ms. Milsovic succeeds Victor Esch, Ph.D., as part of a planned leadership transition as he retires. Ms. Milsovic will remain a member of the Armonica Board of Directors.

Milsovic is an accomplished biotech executive and brings more than two decades of relevant industry and leadership experience to her new role. Her significant expertise in globally commercializing disruptive life science technologies, diagnostics, and services is a testament to her ability to drive innovation, growth, and commercial success. Previously, Milsovic served as Vice President of Business Operations at Illumina and Chief Marketing Officer and Head of product management for llumina's GRAIL subsidiary. Before Illumina, Milsovic held several senior positions at Danaher and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"Victor has done a fantastic job getting to this point. Emily's transition to CEO and the recent addition of Todd Dickinson to our Board signals the market promise of this technology. I'm thrilled that Emily has decided to step into the CEO role. Armonica has recently generated fantastic new data. Emily's extensive global experience will lead Armonica's transition from research to commercialization of this disruptive approach to epigenetic sequencing. Having joined Armonica's Board earlier this year, Emily is ready to hit the ground running, and we expect a seamless transition," said Dave Blivin, Chairman of Armonica's board.

"I'm honored to lead the talented Armonica team," said Milsovic. "Armonica's new feasibility data is exciting, and we now have the potential to revolutionize how we interrogate the genome. Our method retains critical epigenetic data, which is often unseen or missing. Revealing new epigenetic data using our proprietary method will unlock the promise of molecular medicine," said Milsovic.

About Armonica Technologies

Armonica Technologies, a pioneering medical technology company at the forefront of innovation, is focused on developing its advanced long-read sequencing platform for precision medicine applications. The company's unique approach utilizes nanochannels to transport individual nucleic acid molecules through enhancement structures and enables the direct reading of characteristic nucleotide and epigenetic signatures using an optical readout.

About Emily Milsovic

Emily Milsovic, a seasoned leader in the life sciences and diagnostics industry, was most recently CMO of GRAIL, acquired by Illumina, and before GRAIL, was VP of Business Operations and the CEO's Chief of Staff for Illumina.

Before Illumina, Emily served in several senior roles, including as the CMO of Tektronix and VP of Marketing & Strategy at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, part of Danaher. Before Danaher, Emily worked at Invitrogen / Life Technologies in product management, sales, marketing, and general management roles. She started her career in management consulting, working at Charles River Associates and LEK Consulting.

Emily earned an MBA with a double major in Finance and Healthcare management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and holds a B.A. with a double major in Chemistry and Economics from Wellesley College. She is a member of the National Women's Hall of Fame board.

