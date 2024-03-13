Armonica Technologies announces Todd Dickinson joins Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armonica Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in sample-prep free direct optical DNA sequencing, today announced the appointment of life science leader Todd Dickinson to the Board of Directors.

Armonica Technologies is a MedTech company focused on developing its advanced long-read sequencing platform for precision medicine applications. The company utilizes nanochannels to transport individual nucleic acid molecules through nanopores, which enables the direct reading of characteristic nucleotide and epigenetic signatures using an optical readout.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Todd to our board. He brings extensive experience in product development and product introduction in the sequencing technology space which is particularly relevant for our path forward. His combination of technical and commercial expertise is a fantastic fit for Armonica, and will add value to the company in every aspect of our development" said Victor Esch, PhD, CEO of Armonica Technologies.

"I am thrilled to join the Armonica board. Armonica's ability to see every detail of DNA through single molecule spectroscopy, with no sample prep required, represents a significant step forward for the sequencing space. These capabilities coupled with Armonica's direct sequencing of epigenetic and other nucleotide modifications- will provide us with a level of information that just hasn't been available until now," said Dickinson.

About Todd Dickinson

Todd Dickinson, an experienced leader in life sciences technology, holds dual degrees in chemistry and theology from St. Olaf College, and a Ph.D. in analytical chemistry from Tufts University under Professor David Walt's mentorship. An early employee of Illumina, the global leader in DNA sequencing today, Dr. Dickinson served in a number of technical and commercial roles over a 13-year period. He subsequently joined BioNano Genomics, where he led the development and commercialization of the groundbreaking Irys™ nanochannel array product. Most recently he served as CEO of Dovetail Genomics and Arc Bio, which he merged in 2022 to form Cantata Bio, delivering innovative solutions in chromatin biology, genome assembly, and infectious disease. Dr. Dickinson currently serves as CEO for Stellaromics and sits on several professional and charitable boards.

