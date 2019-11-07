Armonica Technologies Appoints Dr. Victor Esch as Chief Executive Officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armonica Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company developing high throughput and cost-effective long-read DNA sequencing technology, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Victor Esch, PhD, to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Esch stated, "I am honored to join Armonica at this exciting time. I look forward to working with our talented technical team, advisors and Board of Directors to bring Armonica's DNA sequencing platform to the scientific and clinical community. This platform will expedite discoveries that will improve the understanding of complex genomic processes, and potentially reveal novel therapeutic targets, which will ultimately improve patient well-being across countless disease states."

Armonica's proprietary platform solves the fundamental challenges involved with traditional sequencing methodology, such as low speed and limited accuracy, by naturally controlling the speed of nucleic acid transport through nanochannels and reading single bases optically, without the need for library prep or adding biological constructs. Armonica's optical readout technology is label free, has massive parallel capabilities, and can measure methylation directly. This unique approach to long-read sequencing will provide life science researchers with a powerful tool that can detect previously unseen nuances and provide more accurate identification of genome variations and abnormalities.

Dr. Esch has over twenty years of executive and technical experience in the medical device industry. He led multiple early stage companies, through multiple financing rounds, that resulted in successful exits through acquisition. Prior to joining Armonica Dr. Esch was the CEO of DNA Electronics, Inc., where he led the development of a unique sample-to-answer system for molecular identification of pathogens causing bloodstream infections. He also served as CEO of nanoMR, Inc., which was acquired by DNA Electronics in 2015, where he led the development of a novel diagnostic system for the capture and identification of bacterial and fungal pathogens. He was a founder of Powervison, Inc., which was acquired by Alcon for $285M in 2019. He also served as CTO at EndoVasix where he led the development of a laser-based treatment for ischemic stroke. Dr. Esch received a BS in Applied Physics from Purdue University and a PhD in Optical Sciences from the University of Arizona.

Armonica Technologies is an Albuquerque, NM based biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary long-read DNA sequencing technology. Armonica's technology, called optical nanopore sequencing, uses proprietary nanochannels to deliver long, single DNA molecules through nanopores, where characteristic optical signatures are read. Armonica's approach will lead to faster, more thorough and more accurate genomic analysis than is currently available, without the need for extensive workflow and reagents. The Company's innovative platform will enable life science researchers to be more efficient and productive in their research and discovery capabilities.

