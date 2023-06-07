Armonk's Mark Mariani Launches Grant for First Generation Americans That Supports Educational Excellence and Community Engagement

ARMONK, N.Y., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Mariani, a renowned Armonk based landscape and home designer, is pleased to announce the establishment of the Mark Mariani Grant for First Generation Americans. This prestigious grant aims to provide financial support and mentorship opportunities for outstanding undergraduate and graduate students who are the first generation in their families to live in the United States.

Mark Mariani of Armonk understands the challenges faced by first-generation Americans who aspire to achieve their educational and career goals. Inspired by his own journey, he aims to empower students to overcome obstacles and make a positive impact on their communities through creativity and design. The grant, in the amount of $10,000, will be awarded annually to a deserving student who demonstrates academic excellence, financial need, and a commitment to giving back to their community.

Applicants for the Mark Mariani Grant for First Generation Americans must be current undergraduate or graduate students studying in the United States. The grant is open to students from all majors and fields of study, recognizing that creativity and innovation can thrive across diverse disciplines.

Mark Mariani of Armonk, the visionary behind this grant, has had an illustrious career as a landscape and home designer. With a deep appreciation for the beauty and interconnectedness of the natural world, Mark's designs have consistently won accolades and delighted clients throughout Greenwich, the Hamptons, and the surrounding Connecticut and New York areas.

The application deadline for the Mark Mariani Grant for First Generation Americans is December 15, 2023. The winner will be announced on January 15, 2024, and will receive the $10,000 grant to aid their educational journey.

For more information about the Mark Mariani Grant for First Generation Americans and to apply, please visit the official website at https://markmarianigrant.com/mark-mariani-grant/.

About Mark Mariani:

Mark Mariani of Armonk is an accomplished landscape and home designer known for his unique and dynamic approach to his craft. With a deep connection to nature and a lifelong passion for landscape design, Mark founded his eponymous firm, Mark Mariani, Inc., in 1982. His designs, characterized by their harmonious integration with the natural environment, have garnered acclaim and inspired clients in Greenwich, the Hamptons, and beyond.

SOURCE Mark Mariani Grant