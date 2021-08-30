Armor Acquisition, LLC Acquires Incipio, Incase, Survivor and Griffin Brands From Incipio, LLC

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Acquisition, LLC ("Armor"), a privately held investment group, today announced the acquisition of the Incipio, Incase, Survivor and Griffin brands, along with select licensed category brands, from Incipio, LLC. The house of brands will operate under the newly formed Vinci Brands LLC. The move provides strategic support and capital for the company's aggressive growth and acquisition plans.

"This acquisition is a critical step in the implementation of a mission we started two years ago to reinvent and transform every aspect of our business," said Brian Stech, CEO of the newly formed Vinci Brands. "Our vision is to thoughtfully and responsibly create products and solutions across all of our brands that are sustainable, on-trend, and genuinely enhance the lives of our customers."

"While we are passionate about technology and empowering a mobile lifestyle, we also have ambitions that extend beyond serving our industry," said Stech. "Our company and our future are built on innovation and diversity, and our goal is to leverage the different perspectives of our team in an effort to develop creative ideas, products and solutions that solve complex problems and make an impact in our industry, our community and the world around us. "

"This is an exciting time to be at Vinci. We've built a world-class team, our vision for the future is clear, and we look forward to continuing to bring market leading, innovative products and solutions to our customers," said Stech.

For additional information on the Vinci portfolio of brands, please visit www.vincibrands.com

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com

SOURCE Vinci Brands

Related Links

http://www.vincibrands.com

