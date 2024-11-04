Armor All® Grabs the Podium with Oracle Red Bull Racing Product Collaboration

The new Armor All Podium Series features innovative auto care products engineered to the elite specifications of Oracle Red Bull Racing

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor All®, the most trusted and preferred automotive appearance brand,* today announced its newest and most innovative product line, the Armor All Podium Series, a full spectrum of premium automotive appearance and air freshener products developed in partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing. Featuring innovative formulations and state-of-the-art technology, Podium Series products combine the legacy and expertise of Armor All with the precision and cutting-edge performance of Oracle Red Bull Racing.

"Like Oracle Red Bull Racing, Armor All is pushing the limits of innovation in our products," said Lori Shambro, Chief Marketing Officer at Energizer Holdings, which makes Armor All. "We are excited to bring our customers a lineup of products that set a new standard of excellence. With F1's total audience size and Oracle Red Bull Racing's winning history, they're the perfect partner for Armor All."

Armor All became the official Auto Cleaning & Care Partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing in 2021. Since then, Oracle Red Bull Racing has seen tremendous success, including the Constructor's World Championship and Driver's World Championship titles in 2023, while also becoming a leading global brand. Today, Formula 1's total global TV audience exceeds 1 billion,** and Oracle Red Bull Racing's unparalleled performance on track and rabid fandom off-track makes this an ideal evolution of the partnership.

"Our fans often care for their cars as much as we care for our own," said Christian Horner, Team Principal & CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing. "As a team partner, Armor All shares our commitment to winning, our passion for innovation, our quest for championships and our unwavering drive for success."

Podium Series products feature proprietary product technology and patent-pending innovations such as hybrid ceramic technology, which combines silicon-based protection with synthetic elements that optimize performance, versatility and ease across cleaning and detailing tasks. The Podium Series also features premium scents, customized triggers for optimal spray patterns and recyclable bottles. The initial Podium Series appearance lineup includes a wash & shine, high gloss tire shine, exterior detailer, interior detailer, interior protectant and a protectant wipe.

In addition to this exceptional line of appearance products, there will also be a breakthrough line of air fresheners to round out the portfolio. The offering will include hanging, vent and spray formats, and each item will be available in two expertly crafted fragrances. Like the appearance products, these air fresheners will feature high-quality materials along with eye-catching racing-themed novelty designs to become the perfect showpiece in any racing fan's vehicle.

The Armor All Podium Series makes its formal debut at the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Marketing Association) Show from November 5-8 in Las Vegas. Podium Series products will hit shelves at major retailers worldwide in early 2025. To learn more, visit ArmorAllPodiumSeries.com.

