Armor Health Announces New Partnership with Riverside Regional Jail in North Prince George, Virginia

MIAMI, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), is proud to announce that Riverside Regional Jail in North Prince George, Virginia, has officially selected Armor Health as its new correctional healthcare provider, marking another major milestone in the company's continued national expansion.

Following significant growth and successful operational expansion across multiple states, Armor Health continues to establish itself as one of the leading providers in the correctional healthcare industry. The partnership with Riverside Regional Jail represents a significant achievement for the organization and further reinforces Armor's reputation for delivering high-quality inmate healthcare services, operational responsiveness, and innovative medical solutions within correctional environments.

Notably, the implementation and operational transition of this contract was successfully completed in 3 days — a remarkable accomplishment that highlights Armor Health's ability to leverage its significant resources to mobilize rapidly, maintain continuity of care, and execute under accelerated timelines without compromising service quality.

Armor Health's leadership team expressed enthusiasm regarding the opportunity to partner with Riverside Regional Jail and support the facility's healthcare operations moving forward. "Armor offers the highest level of correctional healthcare available in the corrections industry in order to improve patient care and outcomes," said Otto Campo, Chief Executive Officer of Armor Health. "Our team is excited for this opportunity and has been fully committed to delivering exceptional service, clinical excellence, and operational support to Riverside Regional Jail from day one of our accelerated start up with the RRJA Team.



"Our teams works with a sense of urgency and compassion unlike anyone else in the industry. Internally, we often use the terms 'speed' and 'velocity' to describe how we operate daily, and when that is paired with the corporate support and clinical expertise behind our organization, we truly believe no one else is delivering correctional healthcare the way Armor Health does today" added Campo.

The transition and implementation process brought together Armor Health's experienced leadership team, advanced healthcare platforms, and laser focused commitment to continuity of care to ensure a seamless operational launch and ensuring our committed healthcare professionals make a positive impact in patient care for the incarcerated individuals in our client's custody.

This latest partnership reflects Armor Health's continued focus on operational excellence, client partnerships, and providing correctional healthcare services at the highest level across the country.

About Armor Health - Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to local correctional facilities across the country for more than 22 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services revolutionizing the healthcare landscape utilizing its proprietary Insights Analytics, risk scoring and predictive modeling. Powered by modern AI solutions from our partnership with Antidote-AI our AI clinical tools, and our expert clinicians provide a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

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SOURCE Armor Health