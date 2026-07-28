Armor Health Expands Georgia Footprint with Newton County Correctional Healthcare Award

National leader in correctional healthcare selected by Newton County to deliver transparent, highly accountable medical and behavioral health services starting August 1.

MIAMI, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- - Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), a leading national provider of comprehensive correctional healthcare, has been awarded the contract to provide integrated healthcare services thru a competitive RFP procurement process for the Newton County Sheriff's Office Jail in Covington, Georgia. The new contract is set to transition services from the current provider on August 1, 2026. The award marks another significant milestone in Armor Health's continued expansion across its Georgia and Southeast Region, fueled by the company's data-driven clinical model, robust nursing recruitment pipelines, fully integrated medical and behavioral health approach, and uncompromising commitment to operational accountability.

A Shared Commitment to Standards, Metrics, Accountability and Transparency

Under the new contract, Armor Health will introduce a modernized clinical infrastructure anchored by its proprietary health intelligence platform, Insights Analytics. The system enables real-time monitoring of key clinical metrics, including staffing fulfillment rates, and on-site chronic care clinic schedules, giving facility leadership total visibility into daily healthcare operations. By pairing predictive data tools with rigorous internal clinical audits, Armor ensures strict compliance with National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) and American Correctional Association (ACA) standards, while shielding taxpayers from runaway off-site medical costs.

"In evaluating our healthcare operations, we sought a partner who could bring innovation, strong clinical staffing, and absolute accountability to the table," said Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown. "As Sheriff, I have a responsibility to ensure those in our custody receive proper medical care while maintaining transparency and accountability to our community. Armor Health proved they have the technology, clinical discipline, and leadership to deliver excellent care while protecting our local taxpayers, supporting our detention officers, and maintaining complete operational transparency"

"Across Georgia, Sheriff Brown has built a reputation for running an agency defined by integrity, transparency, and high standards," said Otto Campo, CEO of Armor Health. "Accountability at Armor isn't just a talking point — it shows up in how we structure clinical workflows, audit electronic medical records, and deliver improved patient outcomes. Earning Sheriff Brown's confidence is a privilege, and our passionate teams are fully prepared for the August 1 launch of a quality care model we believe will continue to raise the bar for correctional healthcare in Georgia."

About Armor Health - Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to local correctional facilities across the country for more than 22 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services revolutionizing the healthcare landscape utilizing its proprietary Insights Analytics, risk scoring, and predictive modeling. Powered by modern AI solutions from its partnership with Antidote-AI (Antidote-AI.com) our AI clinical tools, and our expert clinicians provide a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

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SOURCE Armor Health