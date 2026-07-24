Armor Health Selected to Provide Healthcare Services for the Lucas County Corrections Center in Toledo, Ohio

MIAMI, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), a leading national provider of comprehensive correctional healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to provide comprehensive correctional healthcare services for the Lucas County Corrections Center in Toledo, Ohio. This partnership reflects the Lucas County Sheriff's Office's commitment to delivering high quality medical, mental health, and dental care for individuals in custody while supporting the safety, health, and well-being of the facility and the broader Lucas County community.

Armor brings decades of experience delivering evidence based correctional healthcare solutions in partnership with state, county and local correctional agencies across the country. The company's integrated approach emphasizes timely access to care, continuity of treatment, quality outcomes, and close collaboration with correctional staff. By promoting continuity of care and supporting a successful return to the community, Armor is committed to helping improve health outcomes that extend beyond the walls of the Corrections Center and into the community.

"We are honored to partner with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office and support the important work being done at the Lucas County Corrections Center," said Otto Campo, Chief Executive Officer of Armor Health. "Our team is committed to delivering compassionate, evidence based quality healthcare while working alongside facility leadership to improve patient outcomes, enhance facility safety, and support healthier transitions back into the community," Campo added.

"After a thorough evaluation process, we selected Armor because of its experience, clinical expertise, and commitment to partnership. We believe Armor is well positioned to help us continue providing high quality healthcare services that support the mission of the Lucas County Corrections Center. Quality correctional healthcare benefits the individuals in our care, supports our staff, and contributes to healthier and safer communities through improved continuity of care and successful reentry. We look forward to working together to achieve positive outcomes for everyone we serve," said Lucas County Sheriff Michael J Navarre".

"Armor's programs focus on each patient we care for highlighting Sheriff Navarre's commitment to caring for the patient's physical and mental well-being. We are dedicated to providing Armor's highly skilled and passionate medical and behavioral health teams to enhance care for our patients" concluded Campo.

About Armor Health - Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to local correctional facilities across the country for more than 22 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services revolutionizing the healthcare landscape utilizing its proprietary Insights Analytics, risk scoring, and predictive modeling. Powered by modern AI solutions from its partnership with Antidote-AI (Antidote-AI.com) our AI clinical tools, and our expert clinicians provide a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

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SOURCE Armor Health