Armor Health Celebrates Nurses Week and Employee Appreciation Week with Peer Recognition and Skills Fairs

MIAMI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), a leading national provider of integrated correctional healthcare, proudly celebrates National Nurses Week and Employee Appreciation Week during the week of May 5th, honoring the dedication, compassion, and professionalism of its healthcare staff across correctional facilities nationwide.

As part of the celebration, Armor facilities are hosting a series of engaging and meaningful activities designed to recognize employee contributions and reinforce clinical excellence. A highlight of the week is the Peer of the Year recognition, where staff members nominate and vote for a colleague who exemplifies outstanding care, teamwork, and commitment. This peer-driven award underscores Armor Health's culture of respect and collaboration among its workforces.

In addition, facilities are conducting hands-on skills fairs featuring competency checklists to ensure clinical staff maintain high standards of care. These sessions provide opportunities for nurses and healthcare professionals to refresh critical skills, validate competencies, and stay aligned with best practices in correctional healthcare.

"Recognizing our staff during this important week is more than a tradition—it reflects our deep appreciation for the essential work they do every day," said Otto Campo, CEO at Armor Health. "Our teams consistently demonstrate resilience, expertise, and compassion in complex environments, and we are excited to celebrate their contributions."

Armor Health remains committed to supporting its employees through professional development, recognition programs, and a culture that values excellence in patient care.

About Armor Health - Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to local correctional facilities across the country for more than 22 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services revolutionizing the healthcare landscape utilizing its proprietary Insights Analytics, risk scoring and predictive modeling. Powered by modern AI solutions from its partnership with Antidote-AI our AI clinical tools, and our expert clinicians provide a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

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SOURCE Armor Health