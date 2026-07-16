Armor Health adds Dr. Syretta James, Chief Behavioral Health Officer, as the Company Continues to Transform Behavioral Healthcare in Corrections Through Innovation, Clinical Excellence, and Compassionate Leadership

MIAMI, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health, a leading provider of integrated correctional healthcare, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Syretta James to it's senior executive team as Chief Behavioral Health Officer. Dr. James, whose vision and leadership is helping redefine the future of behavioral healthcare within correctional settings, furthers Armor's mission to raise the standard of care for incarcerated individuals.

As correctional agencies across the country face increasing behavioral health challenges, Dr. James is leading the development of innovative, evidence-based programs that improve access to care, strengthen clinical quality, and enhance outcomes for justice-involved individuals. Her leadership is advancing integrated behavioral healthcare models that support both patients and correctional partners while fostering safer, healthier environments.

A board-certified and licensed psychologist, Dr. James brings decades of experience spanning clinical practice, executive leadership, forensic psychology, trauma-informed care, and systems transformation. Her expertise strengthens Armor's delivery of comprehensive behavioral health services that address the complex needs of incarcerated populations with compassion, accountability, and clinical excellence.

"Behavioral healthcare is an essential component of correctional medicine," said Dr. James. "Every individual deserves access to quality mental healthcare, and every correctional agency deserves a partner committed to delivering innovative, evidence-based solutions that improve outcomes for patients, staff, and the communities they serve."

Under Dr. James' leadership, Armor Health continues to strengthen its behavioral health programs by focusing on integrated care, multidisciplinary collaboration, trauma-informed practices, and data-driven decision-making. Her work supports correctional facilities to address some of the most complex mental health challenges facing today's correctional systems.

Beyond her executive role, Dr. James is a respected educator, published scholar, national speaker, and trusted expert in forensic and family psychology. Her commitment to mentoring future leaders and advancing behavioral healthcare continues to influence the profession well beyond the walls of correctional facilities.

"Dr. James exemplifies the leadership, innovation, and compassion that define Armor Health," said Manny Fernandez, Chief Operating Officer at Armor. "Her vision is helping shape the future of correctional behavioral healthcare and making a meaningful difference in the lives of the patients we serve and the partners who trust us."

Armor Health remains committed to investing in clinical leaders like Dr. James who are raising the standard of care, driving innovation, and transforming lives through evidence-based practices.

About Armor Health - Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to local correctional facilities across the country for more than 22 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services revolutionizing the healthcare landscape utilizing its proprietary Insights Analytics, risk scoring and predictive modeling. Powered by modern AI solutions from its partnership with Antidote-AI our AI clinical tools, and our expert clinicians provide a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

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SOURCE Armor Health