More Correctional Facilities Are Choosing Armor Health for Innovative, Patient-Centered Healthcare Services

MIAMI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As correctional healthcare continues to evolve, more jails and correctional facilities are placing their trust in Armor Health to deliver high-quality, compassionate, and innovative contract healthcare services.

Built on a foundation of clinical excellence, collaboration, and accountability, Armor Health partners with correctional agencies to provide comprehensive medical, mental health, dental, and specialty healthcare services that improve patient outcomes while supporting safe and efficient facility operations.

"Our mission has always been simple—put our clients and the healthcare needs of every incarcerated individual first," said Chief Operating Officer Manny Fernandez. "We are committed to delivering exceptional clinical care, maintaining open communication with our client partners, and continually investing in innovative solutions that help facilities operate more effectively while improving patient outcomes," Fernandez added.

Armor Health's approach focuses on:

Delivering exceptional, evidenced based and patient-centered healthcare.





Reducing unnecessary off-site medical costs through proactive onsite care.





Leveraging innovative technology, including AI tools and real-time data analytics to support informed decision-making and quality delivery of care.





Building trusted client partnerships through transparency, responsiveness, and continuous communication.

As more correctional agencies seek a healthcare partner committed to quality, innovation, and service, Armor Health remains dedicated to raising the standard of correctional care and earning the trust of every facility and patient it serves.

About Armor Health - Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to local, county, regional and state correctional facilities across the country for more than 22 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services revolutionizing the healthcare landscape utilizing its proprietary Insights Analytics, risk scoring and predictive modeling. Powered by modern AI solutions from our partnership with Antidote-AI our AI clinical tools, and our expert clinicians provide a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Armor Health