Armor Health Successively Transitions Correctional Healthcare Services at Blair County Prison in Pennsylvania

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), a leading national provider of comprehensive correctional healthcare, successfully transitioned their new contract providing comprehensive correctional healthcare services at Blair County Prison in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, officially assuming responsibility for inmate healthcare on August 1, 2026.

A correctional healthcare transition requires careful planning, coordination, and execution to ensure uninterrupted patient care. Armor Health's clinical and operational teams worked tirelessly to deliver a seamless implementation while maintaining a steadfast focus on quality, professionalism, and continuity of care.

Within hours of the transition, the Blair County Prison leadership recognized the dedication and performance of the Armor team.

"We cannot say enough about the team of people from Armor who were there to make this happen. The difference in quality of service is already clear and undeniable. Everyone from Armor kept a positive attitude, brought the compassionate approach they are known for, and took things in stride," said Warden Matt Hale.

The Blair County staff feedback also highlighted the professionalism and culture that distinguish Armor Health.

"We can already see that all of you hold yourselves to a high standard and are committed to your craft. You have set yourselves apart in service, capabilities, and grace. I am genuinely grateful and look forward to continuing to cultivate our relationship," added Hale.

"Our mission is to build trusted partnerships while delivering exceptional patient care," said Manny Fernandez, Chief Operations Officer of Armor Health. "Successful transitions are the result of preparation, teamwork, and an unwavering commitment to our clients. I'm incredibly proud of how our team came together to support Blair County Prison and ensure a smooth start from day one."

JC Rogers, Vice President of Business Development, added, "We're honored to partner with Blair County Prison and grateful for the confidence they've placed in Armor Health. Our team takes tremendous pride in serving correctional agencies, and we look forward to building a long-term relationship founded on trust, innovation, and exceptional service."

The Blair County implementation represents another milestone in Armor Health's continued growth. Since the beginning of 2026, Armor has been awarded seven new correctional healthcare contracts, reflecting the organization's commitment to clinical excellence, operational innovation, and responsive customer service.

About Armor Health - Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to local correctional facilities across the country for more than 22 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services revolutionizing the healthcare landscape utilizing its proprietary Insights Analytics, risk scoring, and predictive modeling. Powered by modern AI solutions from its partnership with Antidote-AI (Antidote-AI.com) our AI clinical tools, and our expert clinicians provide a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

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SOURCE Armor Health