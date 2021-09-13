Armor Health's Data Driven Approach to Patient Care Helps Secure New Agreement to Provide Correctional Healthcare Service to Incarcerated Patients in Lee County Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), a leading national provider of integrated correctional healthcare, has been selected to deliver its quality Integrated Medical, and Behavioral Health programs to facilities overseen by the Lee County (Florida) Sheriff's Department. The company was awarded the three year contract with two one year renewal options after a competitive RFP process. Armor will begin its service on October 1, 2021.

"This exciting opportunity to partner with Lee County, Sheriff Carmine Marceno, his leadership team and department staff furthers Armor's growth here in our home state of Florida," says Otto Campo, CEO of Armor Health. "Having previously served the patients in Lee County, Armor is delighted to return and deliver quality care to the patients in custody of the Sheriff's department," added Campo. Serving Lee County correctional patients and the surrounding community will enhance the well-established synergy Armor has across the state which allows the company's team of elite correctional healthcare professionals to deliver the best patient outcomes and support sheriff's departments throughout Florida.

Campo adds "We commend Sheriff Marceno's forward-thinking approach which parallels Armor's focus on utilizing data combined with top-tier clinical service to deliver best patient outcomes." Armor employs its proprietary technology Insights Analytics to deliver on its mission to provide the type of patient care expected outside the walls of a correctional facility to the underserved in jails and prisons.

Armor will care for patients in both the Lee County Downtown Jail, a maximum security facility 475 beds and the Core Facility, a medium/maximum correctional center with over 1,200 beds. The Core Facility includes primary housing units for female inmates and the Community Program Unit, a minimum security facility with more than 330 beds where several programs focused on assisting inmates with re-entry skills, and alcohol and drug treatment are hosted.

"These programs focus on life skills, substance abuse treatment, self-help and more highlighting Sheriff Marceno and his department's admirable commitment to caring for the incarcerated patient's physical and mental well-being. We look forward to incorporating Armor's highly-skilled, passionate, and laser-focused behavioral health professionals into those programs to further enhance the results that we know make an important difference in the lives of our patients," says Campo.

About Armor Health

Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to state and local correctional facilities across the country for more than 17 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services utilizing our proprietary insights analytics, our expert clinicians and professionals and a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

