Armor Health's Dr. Syretta James Helps Shape the Future of Psychology Through APA Model Licensing Act

National correctional behavioral health leader plays key role in advancing workforce solutions to improve access to quality mental healthcare

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor Health (ArmorHealthcare.com), a leading national provider of comprehensive correctional healthcare, is proud to recognize Dr. Syretta James, Ph.D., ABPP, Chief Behavioral Health Officer, for her national leadership in helping shape the future of psychology through her work as co-chair of the American Psychological Association (APA) task force responsible for revising the Model Licensing Act (MLA). The proposed revisions are designed to strengthen the behavioral health workforce while preserving the rigorous scientific foundation of psychology, helping states respond to the nation's growing mental health needs.

The APA recently highlighted Dr. James' leadership in its Monitor on Psychology article, "Revising the Model Licensing Act to Secure the Future of Psychology," (Monitor on Psychology article) which outlines proposed changes that would establish licensure standards for master's-level psychology practitioners while maintaining doctoral-level standards for psychologists. The recommendations are intended to provide states with a consistent framework for expanding access to evidence-based behavioral healthcare without compromising quality or patient safety.

"Communities across the country, including correctional facilities, continue to face significant behavioral health workforce challenges," said Dr. Syretta James. "Our responsibility is to ensure that as the profession evolves, we continue to uphold the highest standards of care while creating sustainable pathways that expand access to qualified mental health professionals. The APA's proposed revisions provide an opportunity for psychology to proactively lead that conversation."

Behavioral healthcare remains one of the greatest challenges facing correctional systems nationwide. As demand for mental health services continues to increase, correctional agencies are seeking innovative, evidence-based approaches that improve patient outcomes while ensuring continuity and quality of care.

"Dr. James exemplifies the type of visionary leadership that defines Armor Health," said Manny Fernandez, Chief Executive Officer of Armor Health. "Her contributions at the national level reflect our organization's commitment to advancing behavioral healthcare through clinical excellence, innovation, and evidence-based practice. We're incredibly proud to have one of the nation's leading behavioral health experts helping shape the future of the profession."

As one of the nation's leading correctional healthcare providers, Armor Health continues to invest in innovative behavioral health programs, technology-enabled clinical support, and multidisciplinary care models designed to improve outcomes for incarcerated individuals while supporting correctional professionals and community partners.

The APA's proposed revisions to the Model Licensing Act are expected to be considered by the APA Council of Representatives in February 2027 following public comment and member review. If adopted, the revised guidance will serve as a model that states may reference when modernizing their psychology licensure laws.

About Armor Health - Armor Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services providing quality care to local correctional facilities across the country for more than 22 years. Every day, Armor provides evidence-based medical and behavioral health services revolutionizing the healthcare landscape utilizing its proprietary Insights Analytics, risk scoring, and predictive modeling. Powered by modern AI solutions from its partnership with Antidote-AI (Antidote-AI.com) our AI clinical tools, and our expert clinicians provide a laser focus on best-in-class interventions to deliver the right care, at the right time, in the right place to every patient we serve.

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SOURCE Armor Health