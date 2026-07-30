Armor Launches Sovereign AI: A whole-company AI work platform for regulated industries

News provided by

Armor Defense Inc

Jul 30, 2026, 17:23 ET

Public AI platforms were not built to adhere to punitive regulatory requirements or drive down AI costs. See how we solved this at Black Hat, booth 8308.

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor today launched Sovereign AI, a governed AI work platform for the whole company. The largest enterprises are building their own internal AI platforms because public AI hasn't given them what their customers demand: trust. Most companies cannot afford that build. Sovereign AI is that platform for everyone else.

Sovereign AI Topology. Every person, agent, and model connects through the Governed Control Plane. Smart isolation keeps agents off your endpoints. Multi-model routing picks the right brain for every task. Policy, secrets, spend, and audit ride every single request. Nothing talks to a model, or your data, any other way.
Sovereign AI Topology. Every person, agent, and model connects through the Governed Control Plane. Smart isolation keeps agents off your endpoints. Multi-model routing picks the right brain for every task. Policy, secrets, spend, and audit ride every single request. Nothing talks to a model, or your data, any other way.
Every employee gets a safe front door to AI. Chat on day one: quick starts, recent work, and every model behind one governed composer.
Every employee gets a safe front door to AI. Chat on day one: quick starts, recent work, and every model behind one governed composer.
Every Request Passes Through One Governed Layer. Policy, secrets, and role-based access live in one place, and every use is logged. Nothing reaches AI, or comes back, without passing through it.
Every Request Passes Through One Governed Layer. Policy, secrets, and role-based access live in one place, and every use is logged. Nothing reaches AI, or comes back, without passing through it.
Eight Roles, Each One Configurable. Every role carries its own model, an editable prompt, and skills drawn from a library that keeps growing across cloud providers and tools. Add agents to a run when the work calls for it.
Eight Roles, Each One Configurable. Every role carries its own model, an editable prompt, and skills drawn from a library that keeps growing across cloud providers and tools. Add agents to a run when the work calls for it.
A Process That Does Not Skip the Hard Parts. Define how work gets done once, then reuse it. Every build moves through the same stages, so security review, architecture, and documentation happen every time, not just when someone remembers.
A Process That Does Not Skip the Hard Parts. Define how work gets done once, then reuse it. Every build moves through the same stages, so security review, architecture, and documentation happen every time, not just when someone remembers.
An Answer to AI Slop. You set how many review loops a run takes and the success criteria for each. Adversarial review puts two critics against the work: one finds issues, the other resolves them, then they swap. A score below the threshold sends the work back around.
An Answer to AI Slop. You set how many review loops a run takes and the success criteria for each. Adversarial review puts two critics against the work: one finds issues, the other resolves them, then they swap. A score below the threshold sends the work back around.
Your Choice of Models, Governed Centrally. One place to govern every model your company touches. Chat, code, and image models are included; add frontier or open models when you want them. Route work to the right model, cap the expensive ones, and switch mid-task without losing the context.
Your Choice of Models, Governed Centrally. One place to govern every model your company touches. Chat, code, and image models are included; add frontier or open models when you want them. Route work to the right model, cap the expensive ones, and switch mid-task without losing the context.
Sovereign AI Topology. Every person, agent, and model connects through the Governed Control Plane. Smart isolation keeps agents off your endpoints. Multi-model routing picks the right brain for every task. Policy, secrets, spend, and audit ride every single request. Nothing talks to a model, or your data, any other way. Every employee gets a safe front door to AI. Chat on day one: quick starts, recent work, and every model behind one governed composer. Every Request Passes Through One Governed Layer. Policy, secrets, and role-based access live in one place, and every use is logged. Nothing reaches AI, or comes back, without passing through it. Eight Roles, Each One Configurable. Every role carries its own model, an editable prompt, and skills drawn from a library that keeps growing across cloud providers and tools. Add agents to a run when the work calls for it. A Process That Does Not Skip the Hard Parts. Define how work gets done once, then reuse it. Every build moves through the same stages, so security review, architecture, and documentation happen every time, not just when someone remembers. An Answer to AI Slop. You set how many review loops a run takes and the success criteria for each. Adversarial review puts two critics against the work: one finds issues, the other resolves them, then they swap. A score below the threshold sends the work back around. Your Choice of Models, Governed Centrally. One place to govern every model your company touches. Chat, code, and image models are included; add frontier or open models when you want them. Route work to the right model, cap the expensive ones, and switch mid-task without losing the context.

Sovereign AI gives companies one governed way to use AI, private and inside its own walls, with data, spend, and audit trail owned by the company, not the vendor. It covers how people actually work with AI: Chat, Build, Flow, and Data. Governed tightly enough for the board, accessible enough that the team doesn't route around it. When the board asks whether the company's AI can be trusted, the answer isn't a vendor's promise. It's the company's own audit log.

"Every AI vendor demos the front end. What companies actually buy is the control underneath: governance, audit trail, authority over every model and every dollar. That's why we built Sovereign AI," said Chris Drake, founder and CEO, Armor.

That control covers cost as much as risk. Organizations cap AI spend by team and by task, and Sovereign AI matches each request to the right resource for the job automatically, or the customer sets the rules. If a provider changes its pricing, its terms, or its availability, the work moves and the business doesn't notice. Sensitive work never leaves the building; expensive capability is governed, capped, and audited. No surprise invoice at the end of the month because an agent ran all night.

None of it runs unsupervised. Every request and response passes through a single control layer: policy enforced, secrets never reaching user devices; every action logged. The humans who need to approve sensitive decisions still do.

Sovereign AI is built by Armor, which has spent 17 years securing regulated industries and today protects more than 1,700 organizations across 40+ countries held to the highest bars in the business, including HITRUST/HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR. When the auditor shows up, "the vendor handles it" doesn't close the finding. Armor spent 17 years learning that. Sovereign AI is what that lesson looks like as a product.

It's live. See it at Black Hat, booth 8308, or skip the conference floor and go straight to sovai.com.

About Sovereign AI

Sovereign AI is the governed AI work platform for the whole company, built by Armor. One control layer for every model, every team, and every dollar, inside your walls, under your rules. Armor has spent 17 years securing regulated industries, protecting over 1,700 organizations across 40+ countries held to the highest compliance bars in the business. Sovereign AI is what that experience looks like as a product. Learn more at sovai.com.

About Armor

Since 2009, more than 1,700 organizations in 40+ countries have relied on Armor to protect regulated data in the public and private cloud. AI is the next risk, so Armor built Sovereign AI to bring that same protection and compliance to how organizations use AI in the workplace: a fully governed platform that lets them leverage AI without creating undue risk to their data and their regulatory obligations. For more information, visit armor.com and sovai.com and follow us on LinkedIn

Media Contact
Michele Glassman
Marketing Director, Armor
Phone: +1 415-430-7114
Email: [email protected]
Website: sovai.com

SOURCE Armor Defense Inc

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Armor to Unveil Sovereign AI at Black Hat USA 2026

Armor to Unveil Sovereign AI at Black Hat USA 2026

Armor will unveil Sovereign AI, its governed AI work platform for regulated industries, at Black Hat USA 2026, with live demonstrations at booth 8308 ...
Armor Launches Dash, Giving C-Suite and Board Leaders an Unfiltered View of Cybersecurity and AI Risk

Armor Launches Dash, Giving C-Suite and Board Leaders an Unfiltered View of Cybersecurity and AI Risk

Armor, a global leader in managed detection and response (MDR), today announced Armor Dash, a comprehensive executive dashboard that gives boards and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

News Releases in Similar Topics