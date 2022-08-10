ArmorCode Adds Traceable AI Integration, Improving Application Security Posture From Code to Cloud

ArmorCode now able to leverage Traceable AI for API discovery

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorCode , the leader in AppSecOps, today announced an integration with Traceable AI , the industry's leading API security and observability company,which will bring its data into the ArmorCode platform and improve Application Security Posture from code to cloud.

To move at the speed of business, modern applications are increasingly powered by APIs to deliver functionality. The challenge is that each new API must be secured and as the number of APIs in use continues to grow, it is becoming increasingly easy for organizations to lose track of what APIs are deployed as applications are being launched more and more frequently. With this new integration, ArmorCode customers are able to effectively monitor how their APIs are deployed and detect bad actors within the context of the broader Application Security Posture.

"Agile DevOps, Cloud Deployment, Microservices, API adoption, and Open Source have all dramatically accelerated application delivery and application risk posture. ArmorCode's platform provides us with a unified visibility into applications, microservices, and automates complex DevSecOps workflows. Traceable AI solves for us one of the biggest problems security teams face, which is distinguishing between valid and malicious use of an application's APIs. The ArmorCode and Traceable AI combination helps us do this at a fraction of the cost and time.", said Upendra Mardikar, Chief Security Officer of Snap Finance.

"The broad use of APIs in cloud-native applications has greatly expanded the attack surface for enterprises. Traceable monitors end-to-end application activity, from the user and session all the way through the application code. Traceable's integration with ArmorCode simplifies AppSec and Development teams workflows, removing friction between these teams to further accelerate the delivery of secure APIs." Jyoti Bansal, CEO and Co-founder of Traceable AI.

ArmorCode's platform provides a comprehensive suite of services, helping organizations address the rapidly expanding attack surface. Organizations can only protect what they see and the current environment dictates that multiple solutions are purchased to gain insights needed to meticulously manage security risks. ArmorCode is able to function as the central hub for these tools with over 130 integrations out of the box that are able to seamlessly integrate with the ArmorCode AppSecOps platform.

"This powerful integration between Traceable AI and ArmorCode Platform vindicates our vision of tying together and automating best-of-breed security tools and help our customers better integrate their DevOps and SecOps teams seamlessly," said Nikhil Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of ArmorCode. "ArmorCode consolidates findings from Traceable and correlates them with application and infrastructure vulnerabilities and presents them to AppSec and development teams in a simple interface which gives clear visibility into an enterprise's API risk posture and immediate remedial actions that need to be taken to protect it. "

About ArmorCode

ArmorCode is the industry's leading AppSecOps platform. ArmorCode customers reduce application exposure and risk, while scaling AppSec effectiveness and impact by more than 10X across the organization. ArmorCode customers use the platform for AppSec Posture, Vulnerability, and Compliance Management and DevSecOps automation. ArmorCode AppSecOps platform is delivering a 10X AppSec Force Multiplier™ impact to several marquee enterprises. To learn more, please visit www.armorcode.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Traceable AI

Traceable is the industry's leading API security platform that identifies APIs, evaluates API risk posture, stops API attacks, and provides deep analytics for threat hunting and forensic research. With visual depictions of API paths at the core of its technology, its platform applies the power of distributed tracing and machine learning models for API security across the entire development lifecycle. Visual depictions provide insight into user and API behaviors to understand anomalies and block API attacks, enabling organizations to be more secure and resilient. Learn more at traceable.ai .

