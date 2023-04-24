ArmorCode Announces Accelerated Company Momentum in Preparation for 2023 RSA Conference

Leading AppSecOps company shares numerous award wins, product enhancements as well as customer and revenue growth ahead of industry conference in San Francisco

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorCode, the world's leader in AppSecOps, today announced accelerated company growth ahead of this year's RSA Conference in San Francisco. As ArmorCode continued to enhance and improve its products to suit the diverse needs of its customers over the past year, it has experienced significant booking and ARR growth, as well as an influx in new customers and award wins.

Within the past year ArmorCode was named a "Hot Application Security Company" of 2023 by The Cyber Defense Magazine Global Infosec Awards, a 2022 SINET 16 Award winner, and a 2022 TIE50 winner. On the financial side, ArmorCode is experiencing a greater than 300% increase in bookings and an increase in year-over-year ARR totaling more than 400%. The customer base has also expanded with companies ranging from startups to massive enterprises, establishing further traction with organizations across a variety of industries. Currently, approximately 50% of ArmorCode's clients are named in the Fortune 1000 and around 25% are in the Fortune 500. Ten percent of the company's customers are also recognized the #1 brand in their respective categories.

"The growth ArmorCode has experienced within the last year is a testament to our incredibly talented team and the growing appetite for improved Application Security," said ArmorCode CEO, Nikhil Gupta who was just named "Top Chief Executive Officer" by Cyber Defense Magazine's 2023 Global Infosec Awards. "As we continue to enhance our product and offer additional integrations and tools, we look forward to further expanding our customer base and helping them streamline both application and infrastructure security operations by combining vulnerability management, application security posture management and DevSecOps practices."

With a focus on serving some of the largest organizations in the world, ArmorCode has prioritized product enhancements to become a better fit for enterprise operations. These enhancements include flexible, scalable, and customizable SLA tracking to effectively manage the diverse risk profile of a portfolio of apps, enhanced reporting on security posture and core metrics to provide key visibility at a glance, and additional support for enterprise environments including cloud, on-premise, containers, and applications. Additionally, with over 160+ integrations, ArmorCode ensures that teams can easily use the platform regardless of their individual tooling choices.

In order to scale AppSec with improved automation and orchestration, ArmorCode has also made significant strides in several areas of functionality. By dramatically enhancing Runbooks and automating a variety of processes, ArmorCode has eliminated tedious and repetitive manual security tasks that range from identification to remediation. The automation of key cross-team workflows such as ticket creation and escalation has also simplified interactions between developer and security teams. Asset discovery is also expedited, allowing users to build a full inventory of infrastructure assets and correlate this data with application and vulnerability findings for Unified Vulnerability Management.

Along with incorporating additional threat intelligence sources, ArmorCode also introduced ArmorCode Advanced Threat Intelligence, the platform's proprietary threat intelligence feed. This feature provides additional context into risk scoring, including trending activities, data from the dark web and hacker forums, and more.

ArmorCode will showcase the updated capabilities of its AppSecOps platform at RSA Conference 2023, which will take place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 24-27. Several company executives will be located at Early Stage Expo (ESE) booth #10 throughout the week.

To schedule a time to meet with ArmorCode executives at RSA, visit www.armorcode.com/rsa-conference-2023 or RSVP for the Snyk's Cocktails in the Cloud event at go.snyk.io/202304-cocktails-in-the-cloud-at-RSA.html?utm_campaign=rsaparty&utm_medium=banner&utm_source=google.

About ArmorCode

ArmorCode is on a mission to supercharge security teams so their organizations can ship secure software and ship it fast. The ArmorCode AppSecOps platform unifies application security and infrastructure vulnerability management. It integrates with your security ecosystem to de-duplicate, correlate, and orchestrate findings in a single platform so security and development teams can realize holistic visibility, flexible agility, and cross-team collaboration. Companies of all sizes scale their security effectiveness by 10x and maximize their ROI on existing security investments with ArmorCode through Application Security Posture Management, Unified Vulnerability Management, Application Security Orchestration and Correlation, and DevSecOps orchestration. To learn more, please visit www.armorcode.com.

