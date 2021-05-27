ArmorCode Launches Partner Program to Deliver Next-Generation Application Security Solution to Enterprises Worldwide

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorCode, the Silicon Valley startup delivering application security at the speed of DevOps, today announced that it has launched its channel and integration partner program enabling the expansion of its next-generation application security platform for enterprises worldwide. 3K Technologies — which specializes in application security consulting and implementation services including DevSecOps and secure development practices — has joined as a premier early partner. A new technical integration with ShiftLeft, a leader in application security, will help enterprises benefit from application security solutions designed for the needs of both security teams and developers. ArmorCode's Intelligent Application Security Platform currently integrates with more than 60 security products and collaboration platforms.

"We're excited to be working with ArmorCode to continue our mission to streamline application security. Their goal to simplify and clarify the AppSec stack perfectly complements our platform approach to code security. We look forward to executing on this shared vision together," said Alok Shukla, Vice President of Product at ShiftLeft.

The ArmorCode Partner Program is designed to incentivize channel partners, resellers, and systems integrators to help their clients adopt Application Security Posture Management, DevSecOps Orchestration, and Continuous Compliance best practices. The partnership program will help ArmorCode scale rapidly to meet increasing demand for the AppSec platforms that enable companies to build secure software in an agile manner.

Partner benefits from ArmorCode's new programs include new deal registration, which offers partners a competitive margin for their investment as well as loyalty tiering, allowing for a more predictable investment approach. Partner types include:

System Integrators delivering complete DevOps to DevSecOps migration solutions

MSSPs integrating ArmorCode into service programs

Technology Partners offering complementary portfolio solutions to enterprise customers

Consulting Partners delivering security strategy services to enterprise customers

"ArmorCode's platform efficiently solves various challenges in the cybersecurity world today: end users saturated with AppSec products that don't interoperate; alert fatigue from many AppSec products; and an insufficient supply of experienced staff," said Murali Gomatam, President at 3K Technologies, a leading system integration services provider. "With ArmorCode's Channel and Integration Partner Programs, 3K Technologies can offer customers a practical solution to build scalable and manageable application security programs that will drive efficiency for developers and security teams and further maximize the effectiveness of many of the partner solutions we offer today."

The Partner Program announcement comes on the heels of the company's emergence from stealth with $3 million in venture capital funding earlier this month; new enterprise customers including ChargePoint and Shutterfly; and key achievements including SOC 2 Type II security compliance, which demonstrates that an independent auditing firm has examined the company's security activities and tested them to ensure that its platform meets necessary compliance requirements for large enterprises.

"ArmorCode's collaboration with ShiftLeft signals our common commitment to provide enhanced application security for all users. We are eager to expand this operation and allow customers to leverage the most helpful tools from each company," said Nikhil Gupta, co-founder and CEO of ArmorCode. "ArmorCode has seen strong interest from the leading channel partners across the spectrum of resellers, systems integrations, security consultants, and referral partners, as well as key strategic technology partners. With our growing channel and partner strategy, ArmorCode will enable their customers to regain control of their application security challenges to rapidly adopt secure application best practices at the speed of DevOps."

For more information about the ArmorCode Partner Program, please visit armorcode.com/partners.

About ArmorCode

ArmorCode is delivering application security at the speed of DevOps. Founded in 2020 in Palo Alto, California, the company offers security professionals a centralized platform for Application Security Posture Management; DevSecOps Orchestration; and Continuous Compliance. With ArmorCode, enterprises can radically simplify and accelerate application security while cutting costs by as much as 55%. ArmorCode is used by global brands and backed by leading VC firms. To learn more, please visit armorcode.com.

