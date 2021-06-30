ArmorCode Wins Gold Globee® Award for Security Software Innovation in the 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorCode, the Silicon Valley startup delivering application security at the speed of DevOps, today announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named the company a winner in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. ArmorCode was recognized for security software innovation and received the Gold Globee® in this category.

ArmorCode is a next-generation application security platform that consolidates three key AppSec needs — Application Security Posture Management, DevSecOps Orchestration, and Continuous Compliance — into a single intelligent platform. Enterprises use ArmorCode to consolidate application security tooling, streamline application security processes, increase business agility, and improve developer productivity.

"As the speed and complexity of application development accelerates — and in the wake of costly ransomware attacks and skyrocketing cybercrime — security professionals increasingly find themselves unable to keep up," said Nikhil Gupta, founder and CEO of ArmorCode. "We are proud to be recognized by the Globee Awards as a leader in enterprise application security, and we are committed to providing a single intuitive platform that helps security professionals ensure security and compliance at the speed of application development."

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

More than 85 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/.

Globee® Awards are conferred in 11 programs and competitions: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee® Awards at globeeawards.com.

ArmorCode is delivering application security at the speed of DevOps. Founded in 2020 in Palo Alto, California, the company offers security professionals a centralized platform for Application Security Posture Management; DevSecOps Orchestration; and Continuous Compliance. With ArmorCode, enterprises can radically simplify and accelerate application security while cutting costs by as much as 50%. ArmorCode is used by global brands and backed by leading VC firms. To learn more, please visit armorcode.com.

