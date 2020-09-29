ARMORED Memoir Reveals Crisis Management Applies To Personal Life

According to Jim Clifton, Chairman and CEO of Gallup, Inc., "Dawn's story reminds us that CliftonStrengths® coaching is both science and art. Through understanding and harnessing her strengths and those of Daran's, Dawn created a customized plan for his recovery -- proving there is no limit to what is possible. Their story is pure inspiration."

Whether the challenge afflicts a spouse, aging parent, or other loved ones, Landry counsels that if you are not in a battle now, there is likely one on the horizon. This has never more been proven true than during these pandemic times. She advises that it is best to armor yourself in advance. ARMORED is a memoir, a love story, and ultimately a practical leadership guide to managing crisis on your own terms.

ARMORED is published by Authentizity, LLC. ISBN numbers are Hard Copy: ISBN 978-1-7353540-0-2, Paperback: ISBN 978-1-7353540-3-3, and ebook: ISBN 978-1-7353540-4-0. The book's Library of Congress Control Number is: 2020912756. It will be available on Amazon through Kindle Direct Printing, as well as through the various distribution channels of IngramSpark, and www.dawnflandry.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dawn F. Landry is an award-winning and respected business professional. She has spent over half of her 27-year career in Houston's corporate real estate industry, excelling in business development and marketing leadership positions within the region's largest economic development organization, as well as international commercial construction companies. In February 2017, Dawn founded Authentizity, LLC, as an independent B2B growth strategist and a Gallup-Certified CliftonStrengths® Coach to provide consulting, training, and coaching services that optimize technical teams' engagement and productivity.

