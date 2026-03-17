Armored Opulence Arrives in Miami: Discover the 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Bulletproof

Limited Spec Automotive Debuts Expert 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Bulletproof Research

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limited Spec Automotive, the only official Mansory dealership in the United States, announces its latest deep dive into high-security luxury. As the top used luxury automotive dealership in Miami, the team continues to provide unmatched expertise for high-profile clients. Their recent 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Bulletproof research highlights how this vehicle combines executive comfort with ultimate peace of mind.

Superior Security Meets Miami Style

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Bulletproof for sale now at Limited Spec Automotive in Miami, FL.

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Bulletproof for sale near Miami represents the pinnacle of armored transportation. This vehicle features advanced ballistic protection that integrates into the chassis without compromising the sleek aesthetic. Furthermore, the extended wheelbase of the ESV trim provides ample interior room for custom executive seating. Clients can enjoy a private sanctuary while navigating the busy streets of South Florida.

"We understand that our clients require more than just a fast car," says Stephen Waisman, spokesperson for Limited Spec Automotive. "They demand a vehicle that protects their family and their legacy. Our team spent months conducting 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Bulletproof research to ensure we only offer the most reliable armoring standards available today."

Unmatched Engineering and Amenities

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade ESV Sport Bulletproof, with a price of $139,980, reflects the intensive labor required to reinforce a luxury SUV. Each unit undergoes a rigorous transformation to meet high-level ballistic certifications. Moreover, the vehicle maintains its impressive performance capabilities despite the added weight of the protective plating.

Key features found on this armored masterpiece include:

Reinforced suspension systems to handle the ballistic glass and steel plating.

Run-flat tire technology that allows for emergency maneuvers under pressure.

Luxury interior upgrades featuring premium leather and state-of-the-art entertainment systems.

Siren and intercom systems for secure communication with the outside world.

Your Destination for Armored Excellence

Purchasing a specialized vehicle requires a dealership with technical knowledge and discretion. Limited Spec Automotive currently has one of these rare SUVs in stock for immediate acquisition. First, our specialists walk you through every security detail. Next, we provide a personalized consultation to ensure the vehicle meets your specific lifestyle needs. Because we are the premier destination for exotic and performance cars, we handle every transaction with the highest level of professionalism.

A New Standard for Protection

Modern security no longer requires sacrificing the bold look of a Cadillac. This armored SUV stays true to its performance roots while adding layers of safety. Consequently, owners feel confident in any environment. Visit our showroom to see why we remain the preferred choice for the most discerning drivers in Florida.

About Limited Spec Automotive in Miami, FL

Limited Spec Automotive's team of experts is dedicated to helping buyers find the perfect luxury vehicle to fit their lifestyles and preferences. The Miami-based dealership is committed to excellence and provides exceptional service and guidance throughout the purchasing process. Customers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website or showroom to explore available trade-in options and luxury inventory today.

Media Contact: Stephen Waisman, [email protected], 786-233-0526

SOURCE Limited Spec Automotive