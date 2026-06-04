Pre-Owned 2023 Bugatti CHIRON PUR SPORT Now Available at Limited Spec Automotive in Miami

Limited Spec Automotive in Miami, Florida, now offers a pre-owned 2023 Bugatti CHIRON PUR SPORT, providing collectors and enthusiasts with an opportunity to acquire one of the world's most exclusive hyper sports cars.

MIAMI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limited Spec Automotive announced the availability of a pre-owned 2023 Bugatti CHIRON PUR SPORT at its Miami showroom. Designed with an emphasis on agility, precision and driver engagement, the CHIRON PUR SPORT represents one of the most exclusive hypercars available to collectors and automotive enthusiasts.

Black 2023 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport on a racetrack

Performance remains a defining characteristic of the 2023 CHIRON PUR SPORT. Power comes from an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system. Engineered for responsive handling and dynamic road performance, the vehicle features revised gearing, lightweight components and a chassis setup designed to enhance cornering capability while maintaining the exceptional power associated with the CHIRON platform.

The exterior design reflects a focus on aerodynamics and lightweight construction. A prominent rear wing, optimized front fascia, carbon-fiber body elements and carefully sculpted surfaces contribute to both visual distinction and functional performance. Every design element serves a purpose, supporting stability and airflow management at high speeds.

Inside the cabin, handcrafted materials and meticulous attention to detail create an environment tailored for both comfort and performance. Premium leather upholstery, Alcantara surfaces and carbon-fiber accents complement a driver-focused cockpit. The interior combines luxury appointments with the exclusivity expected from a limited-production hypercar.

Technology features support both convenience and performance. Advanced vehicle dynamics systems help optimize handling characteristics, while integrated digital displays provide key driving information. Precision engineering and sophisticated electronic controls work together to deliver a highly engaging driving experience.

Safety remains an important component of the vehicle's design. Advanced braking systems, stability control technologies, traction management systems and a rigid carbon-fiber structure contribute to driver confidence and vehicle control across a variety of driving conditions.

Purchasing through Limited Spec Automotive provides buyers with access to a carefully curated inventory of exotic and collector vehicles. The dealership also offers personalized assistance and expertise tailored to the needs of luxury and hypercar enthusiasts. In addition, prospective buyers can take advantage of online pre-approval options for financing through the dealership.

Collectors and enthusiasts interested in learning more about the pre-owned 2023 Bugatti CHIRON PUR SPORT can visit Limited Spec Automotive at 8700 Northwest 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33150, or call 786-233-0526 to schedule an appointment.

Media Contact: Stephen Waisman, [email protected], 786-233-0526

SOURCE Limited Spec Automotive