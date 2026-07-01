Limited Spec Automotive Welcomes the Rare 2026 Rolls-Royce Phantom MANSORY to Its Miami Showroom

Limited Spec Automotive has added a rare 2026 Rolls-Royce Phantom MANSORY to its Miami showroom, offering collectors and luxury automotive enthusiasts an exclusive opportunity to experience a uniquely customized ultra-luxury sedan.

MIAMI, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limited Spec Automotive has announced the arrival of a rare 2026 Rolls-Royce Phantom MANSORY, expanding its inventory of collector-grade luxury and exotic vehicles. The customized Phantom combines the renowned craftsmanship of Rolls-Royce with MANSORY's signature design and engineering enhancements, offering buyers a distinctive interpretation of one of the world's most recognized luxury sedans.

Front-quarter view of the 2026 Rolls-Royce Phantom MANSORY

Powered by a 6.7-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine paired with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, the 2026 Rolls-Royce Phantom MANSORY delivers smooth, effortless performance while maintaining the quiet ride expected from a flagship luxury sedan. Adaptive suspension and an advanced ride control system contribute to confident handling and comfort across a variety of driving conditions.

The exterior reflects the distinctive design language associated with MANSORY. Finished in black, the sedan features sculpted body enhancements, signature styling elements, reverse-opening rear doors, soft-close doors, LED lighting, laser-assisted adaptive headlamps and 21-inch forged alloy wheels. These details complement the Phantom's elegant proportions while giving the vehicle a more individualized appearance.

Inside the cabin, luxury craftsmanship remains the focal point. Charles Blue leather upholstery, genuine wood trim, heated and ventilated front seats with massage functionality, heated rear seating, dual-zone climate control for front and rear occupants and power-adjustable memory seating create a refined environment for every journey. The spacious interior is designed to balance comfort with meticulous attention to detail.

The 2026 Rolls-Royce Phantom also incorporates an extensive suite of safety and driver-assistance technologies, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, front and rear parking sensors, a surround-view camera system, Electronic Stability Control, traction control and Rolls-Royce Assist emergency communication capabilities. These features are designed to support driver awareness while complementing the vehicle's luxury character.

Limited Spec Automotive offers clients a carefully curated inventory of collector-grade luxury and exotic vehicles, personalized purchasing assistance and access to specialized financing solutions. Buyers can also get online pre-approval for financing through the dealership, providing a convenient first step before visiting the showroom.

Collectors and enthusiasts interested in the 2026 Rolls-Royce Phantom MANSORY are invited to visit Limited Spec Automotive at 8700 Northwest 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33150 or call 786-818-0386 to schedule a test drive and learn more about this exclusive vehicle and the dealership's luxury inventory.

Media Contact: Stephen Waisman, [email protected], 786-233-0526

SOURCE Limited Spec Automotive