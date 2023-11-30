Armored Vehicles Market to grow by USD 7.22 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Rising incidences of asymmetric warfare globally to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The armored vehicles market is expected to grow by USD 7.22 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by mobility type (wheeled and tracked), type (conventional and electric), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Armored Vehicles Market 2024-2028

Asymmetric warfare is a key factor driving the growth. Asymmetric warfare or irregular warfare is one in which the military capabilities and strategies adopted by belligerent forces are significantly different. Guerrilla warfare is a form of asymmetric warfare that engages militant groups and a conventional army. Usually, these groups do not occupy large, well-established bases and employ attack tactics, such as ambush and terrorist attacks, avoiding open battles. Thus, the rising incidence of asymmetric warfare globally increases the demand for armored vehicles.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the armored vehicles market: AB Volvo, Alpine Armoring Inc., Armormax, BAE Systems Plc, Denel SOC Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., International Armored Group, Iveco Group N.V, KNDS N.V., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Milkor Pty Ltd., Oshkosh Corp., Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS, Rheinmetall AG, Rostec, STREIT Group, SVI ENGINEERING, Textron Inc., and Traton SE

Armored Vehicles Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.2% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The increased adoption of unmanned combat ground vehicles is a major trend in the market.

In recent years, the need for unmanned systems has grown strongly worldwide due to the increasing use of Unmanned Systems by military forces in several countries throughout intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities as well as combat operations.

Additionally, as defense budgets in advanced economies such as the UK, Italy , Spain , Germany , and France have shrunk, there has been an increase in the purchase of unmanned systems to take the place of their defensive personnel.

Significant Challenge

Defense budget cuts affecting procurement patterns is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Due to budgetary constraints, the armed forces are increasingly focused on long-term preparedness rather than modernization.

In addition, defense modernization has been delayed in Europe by the UK, France , Germany , and Spain to cope with their fiscal expenditure; they are also studying possibilities for common procurement and development of equipment.

Keg Segments:

The wheeled segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In terms of better road performance, increased fuel efficiency, and reduced maintenance costs, wheeled armored vehicles benefit from a wide range of advantages compared with track cars. ASLAV Australian LAV-25 series, Boxer AFV, armored personnel carriers M113, and Bushmaster IMV are some examples of armed vehicles. Moreover, the increased incidence of terrorist and enemy attacks in urban areas is going to increase demand for towed armored vehicles.

