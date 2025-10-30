ARMORIS DEFENSE Debuts Unrivaled Vehicle Ballistic Protection
News provided byArmoris Defense
Oct 30, 2025, 14:08 ET
Engineered for civilian and tactical applications while delivering industry-leading performance technology
LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armoris Defense, a leader in advanced vehicle armoring solutions, is set to unveil its industry-leading ballistic protection technology at the 2025 SEMA Show (Booth #12239). Purpose-built for both civilian and tactical applications, Armoris Defense's cutting-edge systems deliver unmatched protection, integration, and lifestyle appeal for those who refuse to compromise between luxury, performance, and personal security.
Engineered with proprietary composite materials and UDura® unidirectional technology, the Armoris Defense platform provides lightweight protection, meeting the standard for NIJ-IIIA, that redefines what's possible in armored vehicle design. From executive SUVs to high performance luxury vehicle builds to tactical fleet deployments, Armoris Defense delivers the most comprehensive ballistic protection system — seamlessly integrated without altering vehicle aesthetics or performance.
"We're not just selling armor; we're selling confidence, freedom, and lifestyle," said Randy Koeppel, Founder and CEO of Armoris Defense. "Our state-of-the-art ballistic technology ensures that clients—from elite security operators to discerning civilians—can enjoy their vehicles as intended, without compromise. At Armoris Defense, safety is not an afterthought; it's a statement of innovation, craftsmanship, and trust, without compromising lifestyle."
Visitors to the Armoris Defense booth at SEMA 2025 will experience the brand's full range of ballistic protection packages, interior/glass solutions, and next-gen lightweight armor systems, an exclusive USA product offering. The company's debut marks a significant evolution in the global protection industry—one where form, function, lifestyle and safety finally coexist.
To learn more, visit www.armorisdefense.com or visit SEMA Booth #12239 during show hours.
Media Contact: Melissa Coffey
Armoris Defense Public Relations
925.451.1085
[email protected]
www.armorisdefense.com
SOURCE Armoris Defense
