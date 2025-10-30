ARMORIS DEFENSE Debuts Unrivaled Vehicle Ballistic Protection

Engineered for civilian and tactical applications while delivering industry-leading performance technology

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Armoris Defense, a leader in advanced vehicle armoring solutions, is set to unveil its industry-leading ballistic protection technology at the 2025 SEMA Show (Booth #12239). Purpose-built for both civilian and tactical applications, Armoris Defense's cutting-edge systems deliver unmatched protection, integration, and lifestyle appeal for those who refuse to compromise between luxury, performance, and personal security.

ARMORIS DEFENSE provides premium level ballistics protection.

Engineered with proprietary composite materials and UDura® unidirectional technology, the Armoris Defense platform provides lightweight protection, meeting the standard for NIJ-IIIA, that redefines what's possible in armored vehicle design. From executive SUVs to high performance luxury vehicle builds to tactical fleet deployments, Armoris Defense delivers the most comprehensive ballistic protection system — seamlessly integrated without altering vehicle aesthetics or performance.

"We're not just selling armor; we're selling confidence, freedom, and lifestyle," said Randy Koeppel, Founder and CEO of Armoris Defense. "Our state-of-the-art ballistic technology ensures that clients—from elite security operators to discerning civilians—can enjoy their vehicles as intended, without compromise. At Armoris Defense, safety is not an afterthought; it's a statement of innovation, craftsmanship, and trust, without compromising lifestyle."

Visitors to the Armoris Defense booth at SEMA 2025 will experience the brand's full range of ballistic protection packages, interior/glass solutions, and next-gen lightweight armor systems, an exclusive USA product offering. The company's debut marks a significant evolution in the global protection industry—one where form, function, lifestyle and safety finally coexist.

To learn more, visit www.armorisdefense.com or visit SEMA Booth #12239 during show hours.

