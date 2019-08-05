ArmorMe Bulletproof Backpacks, Developed by Israeli Security Experts, Offer Increased Safety for Students

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of more devastating mass shootings, in the United States and a school year soon starting, ArmorMe, the maker of bulletproof school backpacks reminds parents and college students that it is possible to increase one's level of security.

"As horrible as these deadly events are, they are an unfortunate fact of life in the United States," according to security specialist and Israel Defense Forces Colonel (ret). Gabi Siboni, As the school year starts in the coming weeks we are sadly certain that school shootings will happen." The ArmorMe backpack was developed with these realities in mind."

The backpacks were designed by Israeli security specialists and are made with level IIIA NIJ Protective Panels, the super-strong bulletproof material used in personal armor including combat helmets and bulletproof vests.

A testing video from a gun range can be seen here.

The backpack was developed with an easy-on, easy-off design which makes speed and safety a reality. A single paneled backpack costs $160 to $190 with coverage from neck to knee when worn in front. The double-paneled backpack costs $210 to $250 and provides coverage for both sides of the torso.

The bags are available at Amazon and at ArmorMe.com.

"We built this backpack to address the daily reality of student life. We wanted a pack that was stylish, and light and comfortable, could carry a laptop and would last multiple academic years. At the same time, we built this backpack to withstand gunshots," added Israeli security expert Dr. Siboni.

Editor's Note: Video and photos can be found here and at www.ArmorMe.com .

About ArmorMe

Cleverly hiding a wall of solid level IIIA NIJ Protective Panel and field-tested by Israeli security and military experts, the ArmorMe backpack offers the peace-of-mind to students and parents. It looks and feels like a regular eco-friendly canvas backpack but inside, it's reinforced with a bullet-resistant material that can help protect students in the case of a violent incident. www.ArmorMe.com

For further information contact: laura@kamgs.com, +972-54-806-8613.

