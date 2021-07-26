ArmorPoint Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award

PHOENIX, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorPoint is pleased to share that the Business Intelligence Group has announced that ArmorPoint has won the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Endpoint Detection category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

ArmorPoint is a managed cybersecurity solution that combines the three pillars of a robust cybersecurity program — people, processes, and technology — into a single solution.

"As threats become more prevalent and increasingly difficult to detect, businesses need to know that they can rely on their cybersecurity provider to protect them," says Jay Bouche, Chief Marketing Officer, ArmorPoint. "At ArmorPoint, we work tirelessly to provide our customers with the level of cybersecurity protection they deserve so that they can sleep peacefully at night. Our team is extremely proud to be named a winner by the Business Intelligence Group in the Endpoint Detection category."

"We are so proud to name ArmorPoint as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like ArmorPoint are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint redefines the traditional approach to cybersecurity by combining network operations, security operations, and SIEM technology in one platform. Designed by cybersecurity experts and backed by 24/7/365 U.S.-based support, ArmorPoint's cloud-hosted SIEM technology and extended detection and response capabilities enables businesses to implement a highly-effective, scalable cybersecurity program. With customizable pricing available, every ArmorPoint plan offers a dynamic level of managed security services that support the risk management initiatives of all companies, regardless of available budget, talent, or time. ArmorPoint is developed and powered by Trapp Technology, a Phoenix-based IT managed services provider. To learn more about ArmorPoint, please visit armorpoint.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

