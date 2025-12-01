ArmorText Launches Sovereign Edition, Debuts in Iceland with Key Critical Infrastructure Clients and Origo Partnership

Secure communications platform enables operational resilience when geopolitical events threaten infrastructure access; ArmorText executives to present framework at Black Hat MEA

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorText , which safeguards communication for organizations worldwide, today at Black Hat MEA announced the new ArmorText Sovereign Edition , enabling deployment of globally reachable, multi-tenant secure communications hosted entirely on local infrastructure, ensuring communication continuity even when global connectivity is disrupted.

ArmorText Sovereign Edition addresses a critical gap in enterprise communications: the need for secure, compliant collaboration that continues to function when geopolitical events – undersea cable sabotage, sanctions, or political decisions that weaponize service access – threaten connectivity to global infrastructure. Each Sovereign Edition deployment operates independently on local infrastructure with trusted anchor customers, data center providers, and regional partners, enabling in-country communications to continue even when global connectivity is disrupted.

Addressing an Evolving Geopolitical Threat Landscape

Sovereign Edition responds to accelerating geopolitical fragmentation that is forcing organizations to reconsider long-held assumptions about cloud service availability. Traditional SaaS platforms, even those with servers in multiple regions, create fundamental vulnerabilities through their interconnectedness. Phone-home requirements, remote kill-switches, and other dependencies beyond the region in which services are being consumed, mean that when access is cut, communications go dark.

"Older regulations set standard definitions around 'data sovereignty' but as Microsoft has confirmed in recent testimony to French authorities, those standards don't protect your data from extraterritorial legal actions. Even without that data risk, simply relying on foreign infrastructure exposes you to one-sided kill-switches that can instantly shut you out. This has prompted the ICC to cut ties with Microsoft, joining a growing list of European governments who have abandoned Microsoft for options that give them full control over their infrastructure. With NIS2 and DORA setting new standards for operational resilience in Europe, organizations need a communications infrastructure that meets both security and sovereignty requirements. Sovereign Edition is built from the ground up to address these needs," said Matt Calligan, Director of Growth Markets, ArmorText.

ArmorText Sovereign Edition for Iceland is available now through Origo. Organizations interested in establishing a Sovereign Edition in other geographies are encouraged to contact ArmorText to explore partnership opportunities. Learn more about Sovereign Edition .

A First Partnership Built on National Resilience

ArmorText chose Iceland as the first market for Sovereign Edition after consultation with central members of Iceland's financial services sector, which identified the need for a secure, consistently available communication platform – even during prolonged disconnections from the global network.

"Iceland represents an ideal first market for Sovereign Edition – a sophisticated nation with critical infrastructure that depends on secure communications, combined with leadership of Iceland's banking sector who understood both the problem and the solution architecture required," said Navroop Mitter, CEO, ArmorText. "We're grateful for their partnership in bringing this capability to market and look forward to expanding Sovereign Edition to additional geographies."

ArmorText collaborated with Origo, Iceland's leading IT services provider, to deliver the ArmorText Sovereign Edition in Iceland. According to Ari Danielsson, CEO of Origo, "The partnership between Origo and ArmorText represents a new model for delivering enterprise-grade security solutions in smaller markets. By hosting Sovereign Edition on local infrastructure and providing local support, we can offer Icelandic organizations across all of Iceland's critical infrastructure the same level of secure communications capability that major global enterprises rely on – without the dependencies that come with foreign-hosted solutions."

ArmorText's partnership model with Origo demonstrates how Sovereign Edition can be delivered in any geography through trusted local partners. With this solution, ArmorText is enabling local expertise and infrastructure while bringing a proven secure communications platform.

Sharing Lessons Learned at Black Hat MEA

On December 2nd, during Black Hat MEA , ArmorText CEO Navroop Mitter and Emma Wright, Partner at international law firm Crowell & Moring LLP, will present "Sovereignty by Design: A Provider–Buyer SaaS Playbook for Multi-jurisdictional Operations"

In the session, Mitter and Wright will share:

A practitioner design framework spanning people, technical, and legal dimensions that SaaS providers and their multinational customers can apply when designing for both infrastructure sovereignty and data sovereignty.

A first-of-its-kind case study on the Iceland deployment, covering the contract scaffolding, escrow strategies, architectural decisions, and governance structures.

"What makes this framework particularly relevant today is its direct applicability to the Sovereign AI challenge. Regulators and ministries are demanding AI sovereignty, but very few organizations can build an entire AI stack from scratch. This means solving for Sovereign AI ultimately comes down to the same infrastructure and data sovereignty separation we'll walk through. The legal scaffolding and architectural patterns transfer directly," said Emma Wright, Partner at international law firm Crowell & Moring LLP.

"When we started designing solutions that could operate under geopolitical constraints, we found surprisingly little practitioner guidance on how to actually do this—especially for providers trying to serve customers across jurisdictions while addressing geopolitical risk," said Mitter. "We hope that sharing what we've learned helps others building in this space avoid the dead ends we hit. The more thoughtfully we collectively solve for sovereignty, the more organizations can operate with confidence in an increasingly fragmented world."

Join us for an ArmorText-hosted Chatham House executive forum at Black Hat MEA on December 1 at 20:00 for in-depth discussion of geopolitical risk, regulatory fragmentation, and the future of cross-border operations. Request an invite here .

About ArmorText

ArmorText, a leading provider of Secure Out of Band Collaboration™ solutions, protects sensitive communications for critical infrastructure entities worldwide. Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Secure Communications Solutions, Q3 2024, ArmorText's groundbreaking offerings deliver enhanced security and crisis response capabilities, helping organizations maintain compliance, protect their networks, and ensure business continuity. 80% of US households get their power from a utility company running ArmorText, and 87% of American nuclear reactors are run by an ArmorText energy provider.

Learn more at https://armortext.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

