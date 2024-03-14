ArmorWorks Enterprises Announces Acquisition of Fox Valley Metal-Tech

Fox Valley's Applications Expand ArmorWorks' Department of Defense Capabilities Into High Priority U.S. Navy Programs

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC ("ArmorWorks"), a portfolio company of Littlejohn Capital, LLC, announced today the acquisition of Fox Valley Metal-Tech, Incorporated ("Fox Valley"), a provider of complex, precision metal fabrications for use on naval ships, submarines, combat vessels, and other critical defense applications.

Founded in 1989 and based in Green Bay, WI, Fox Valley specializes in complex metal fabrications primarily for the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), as well as commercial industries. The company manufactures custom electrical enclosures and consoles, components and fabrications for military trailers, radar systems as well as watertight doors and hatches. Fox Valley actively supports leading defense industry companies, and its precision components and fabrications are incorporated on the latest naval platforms such as the Ford-class aircraft carrier and Columbia-class submarine, amongst others. The company has a state-of-the-art 185,000 square foot facility that enables it to meet the highest of quality standards. For more information, visit www.fvmt.com.

Kevin Dahlin, Chief Executive Officer of ArmorWorks, commented, "Fox Valley's components meet the Navy's stringent requirements, and combine unique fabrication, machining, precision welding, and painting/finishing capabilities to provide customers with a vertically-integrated manufacturing solution in compliance with the highest U.S. military standards. Fox Valley's fabrications are trusted on high priority naval programs amid a historical fleet expansion, and we look forward to supplementing our existing business with the addition of Fox Valley's superior products."

Angus Littlejohn III, President of Littlejohn Capital, said, "Fox Valley's focus on mission-critical Naval systems instantly propels ArmorWorks into a broader segment of the DoD. The acquisition also adds impressive manufacturing capabilities in the Midwest expanding the geographic reach of ArmorWorks. Fox Valley is a trusted partner to the defense industry, and we are proud to add this company as an integral part of ArmorWorks as they continue to protect the military personnel who defend our country."

Steve Corbeille, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Valley, added, "Fox Valley has built its business and reputation over the past 25 years by developing products whose standards are designed to withstand the harshest conditions. Fox Valley will continue to thrive and better serve its customers as part of a larger organization within ArmorWorks."

KAL Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Fox Valley.

About ArmorWorks

Founded in 2001, ArmorWorks is a leading provider of specialized military survivability products. Its innovative technology is used to develop high performance products for the U.S. military forces and commercial industries, including composite and steel armor systems, blast attenuating seating, maximum-security enclosures and advanced door systems for the military and nuclear industries. A majority of ArmorWorks' business is with the DoD, including all services, as well as many defense and commercial Original Equipment Manufacturers. For more information, visit www.armorworks.com.

