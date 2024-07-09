ArmorWorks Enterprises Names Justin Siebert Chief Operating Officer and Kurt Hodgin Chief Financial Officer

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC ("ArmorWorks"), a portfolio company of Littlejohn Capital, LLC, announced today the appointments of Justin Siebert as Chief Operating Officer and Kurt Hodgin as Chief Financial Officer.

Kevin Dahlin, Chief Executive Officer of ArmorWorks, commented, "Justin has global experience overseeing businesses with significant revenue and multi-site manufacturing. He has helped transform businesses and was instrumental in incubating new technologies for deployment across products and systems. Kurt has worked in engineering-focused organizations that have served the defense sector and the government. Both executives are strong additions to our team, and we look forward to leveraging their diverse backgrounds and experiences as we expand our manufacturing capabilities and operations into broader industry segments."

Mr. Siebert is a seasoned executive with experience across Fortune 100 and private equity-owned organizations within the aerospace, defense and space sectors. Most recently, he served as Vice President – Operations & Production for Firefly Aerospace, where he led all of Firefly's manufacturing and test operations. Prior to that, he served with BAE Systems Inc. as Deputy Vice President of Operations, Vice President of Magellan Aerospace Ltd., and held several positions with Honeywell Aerospace. He is a graduate of Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Applied Science.

Mr. Hodgin is a senior financial executive with aerospace, manufacturing, government contracting, and engineering experience in both private equity-owned and Fortune 100 companies. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for Thomas Instrument, Inc., a multi-location manufacturing company that specializes in complex and tight tolerance manufacturing of aerospace and defense flight hardware. He also served as CFO of ARS International and Raymond L. Goodson Jr., Inc. and worked in increasingly senior managerial roles with American Airlines and McDonnell Douglas Aerospace. He is a graduate of Purdue University with a B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering and received his M.B.A. degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

About ArmorWorks

Founded in 2001, ArmorWorks is a leading developer and manufacturer of highly engineered military transport and protective solutions. Its product offerings includes vehicle and aircraft armor systems, blast attenuating seating systems, high-end security systems, and metal enclosures for naval applications, amongst others. ArmorWorks serves as a prime contractor or first-tier sub to U.S. and foreign militaries and commercial aerospace customers. The company is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona where it operates multiple sites and also has a facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin. For more information, visit www.armorworks.com.

