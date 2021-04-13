Armory Joins Continuous Delivery Foundation As Premier Member

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the open-source software foundation that seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed, today announced that Armory has joined the CDF as a premier member. Armory adds enterprise-grade proprietary features and support to the open-source Spinnaker project under the CDF.

Spinnaker is a free and open-source multi-cloud continuous delivery software platform originally developed by Netflix and extended by Google. It is designed to work with Kubernetes, Google Cloud Platform, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. It has released hundreds of thousands of changes into production at Netflix and many other industry-leading companies like Adobe, Airbnb, Cisco, Grubhub, The Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase, Salesforce, Sony PlayStation, and Target.

Armory joins CDF premier members CircleCI, Cloudbees, Fujitsu, Google, Huawei, IBM, jFrog, Netflix, and Salesforce in working together to make continuous delivery tools and processes as accessible and reliable as possible and grow the overall ecosystem. Armory has been a General member since 2019.

"We are moving up to Premier membership because the CD Foundation is the right governance model for continuous delivery software in general and Spinnaker specifically. This strong foundation directly benefits development teams by continuing to improve and strengthen the Spinnaker community. And with Armory providing needed enterprise-grade features and support, development teams can ship better software, faster," said Daniel R. Odio, co-founder and CEO of Armory. "The CD Foundation is the exact right organization to help steer the course of development of Spinnaker, and we are enthusiastic about increasing our leadership role as part of the CDF."

Open source technologies such as Jenkins, JenkinsX, Spinnaker, Tekton, Screwdriver and Ortelius, which the CDF hosts, help development teams from companies of all sizes and industries improve their speed and productivity when creating cloud-native, legacy infrastructure, mobile, IoT, and bare metal applications.

"Armory has been a part of CDF since the beginning, and this move to increase its participation in CDF is excellent for its customers, for CDF, and the broader continuous delivery software ecosystem," said Tracy Miranda, Continuous Delivery Foundation Executive Director. "We know Armory well, and we're thrilled to be working even more closely as we help enterprises worldwide accelerate the adoption of continuous delivery technologies and best practices as quickly and easily as possible."

Armory provides a collaborative software delivery platform with Spinnaker at its core. Amory's enterprise-grade version of Spinnaker adds enterprise-grade features that make software delivery continuous, collaborative, scalable, and safe. Armory is a top contributor to the Spinnaker open source project.

Spinnaker Summit

The third annual Spinnaker Summit will be co-located with the CD Foundation's cdCon (June 23-24, 2021) . Registration for cdCon is free. Attendees need to add Spinnaker Summit registration as part of registering for cdCon.

Options to Sponsor

Spinnaker Summit and cdCon expect to host 3,000-plus virtual attendees, offer 45-plus sessions with 5 project-focused learning and collaboration tracks, plus engaging and inspiring keynotes on each day. The cdCon and Spinnaker Summit 2021 Sponsor Prospectus is available here (PDF).

To find out more information and register today, see: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/spinnaker-summit/

Additional CD Foundation Resources

About the Continuous Delivery Foundation

The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed. The CDF is a vendor-neutral organization that is establishing best practices of software delivery automation, propelling education and adoption of CD tools, and facilitating cross-pollination across emerging technologies. The CDF is home to many of the fastest-growing projects for CD, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation .

About cdCon (June 23-24, 2021)

Join Continuous Delivery leaders, industry icons, practitioners, and open source developers for a two-day virtual experience as we improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed. cdCon is the annual event by the Continuous Delivery Foundation that brings together technology teams, enterprise leadership and open source communities to drive the future of software delivery.

This year's sessions are designed for 3 different types of audiences:

Technology Teams: geared towards application developers, infra folks, DevOps engineers, security professionals, testers and any other practitioners involved with delivering software.

Enterprise Leadership: for senior leaders and decision-makers from organizations interested in measuring DevOps, scaling, transformation, security, FinOps, and developer productivity.

Open Source Communities: tailored for open-source core contributors and maintainers running and growing CDF projects and special interest groups, as well as folks looking to get involved with open source for the first time. This includes Jenkins, Spinnaker, Tekton, Jenkins X and other CDF communities.

cdCon is a chance for our global community to come together to meet peers, share best practices and ideas, learn from each other and hear about the latest trends in software delivery.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jesse Casman

[email protected]

415-730-2793

SOURCE CD Foundation

Related Links

https://cd.foundation

