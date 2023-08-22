Armory Launches Developer Hub to Celebrate 7th Year in Business

Developer experience continues to remain the top priority with Armory's Continuous Deployment solutions at the center of the software development lifecycle

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Armory, the Continuous Deployment (CD) company, celebrates their 7th birthday with the launch of their developer hub.

Armory has launched developer.armory.io this month in accordance with their commitment to improve the developer experience with their developer first declarative Continuous Deployment solution (Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service). Armory's developer hub is an extensive site designed to enable developers and end-users to easily access in-depth information and learn at their own pace, using videos, tutorials, and reference docs. Every user, including Freemium tier users, have full access to the site, allowing them to utilize their account to the fullest extent.

"We as humans are enabled in different ways– whether it's reading, viewing videos, or hands on tutorials– the commonality across all technical based enablement is that clear, simple, and understandable is crucial for the survival of any product. Especially one that is focused so much on improving the developer experience," said Adam Frank, SVP of Product & Marketing at Armory.

Armory's Developer Hub empowers users to be more efficient and effective, aligning with the purpose of Armory's Continuous Deployment solution – decrease the time and cognitive load it takes to deploy quality code and allow more time for innovation and creativity.

Armory has spent the past several months improving many aspects of their CD solution, all with a focus on the developer experience.

Armory's developer experience focused releases:

Releases that provide a more intuitive experience that helps users save time deploying and increase time spent building better code.

  • View deployment configuration – visualization for users to see how existing deployments are configured
  • Pass url from expose services to webhook – allows users to identify which services are connected
  • View Kubernetes manifests on deployment graph screen – conveniently access and review the manifests directly within the CD-as-a-Service UI
  • Ability to expose an external preview url for any deployed Kubernetes service – enables developers access to deployed services on-demand without a dependency on other teams to set up networking

Releases that increase the ability to quickly complete tasks and offer more possibilities to reach goals efficiently.

  • New system provided context variables – reducing the need for custom built variables
  • Redeploy old version – allows the ability for rolling back days or weeks after a version has been fully deployed to production
  • Recreate deployment object while deploying – users can now deploy the deployment object, so that existing runbooks (e.g. restarting a deployment object) can be run on replica sets, if desired

"We have a unique advantage as a company. Continuous deployment is critical to us delivering value to our customers, so our engineering team not only code our products, they consume them," said Jim Douglas, CEO of Armory. "They live and breath the developer experience daily, so it's front and center in all our product decisions."                                     

About Armory
Armory empowers developers to continuously improve and assure their customer experience; building a sustainable competitive advantage through software. Armory makes Continuous Deployment achievable and effortless at any scale for all developers by providing easy-to-use Continuous Deployment solutions that minimize disruption to existing software delivery lifecycles. This accelerates time-to-market and ensures a stable, positive customer experience.

Founded in 2016, Armory is funded by B Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator, and Javelin Venture Partners. Learn more at www.armory.io.

