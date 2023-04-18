Armory Powers the Future of Continuous Deployment with Record Innovations and Enhancements in Q1 2023

The company routinely improved developer satisfaction through product enhancements as well as community learning and customer satisfaction initiatives throughout the year's first quarter

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armory , the Continuous Deployment (CD) company, today announced its continued rapid growth in Q1 2023, driven by significant product innovation, community advancements and high customer satisfaction.

Armory remains dedicated to helping customers improve their developer experience, accelerate their software delivery strategy, reducing time-to-market and improving overall customer satisfaction. Recently, Armory and Tesouro shared a case study highlighting the improvements made possible through Armory's Continuous Deployment-as-a-service solution. Results included a 50% reduction in deployment time, a 70% increase in deployment frequency and a 75% reduction in deployment errors among Armory clients.

Tesouro's experience with CD-as-a-Service was also the subject of a joint webinar discussion from Armory and GitHub. Topics of discussion included how to help other companies accelerate time-to-market and create elite development through CD-as-a-Service and GitHub Actions.

Alongside customer satisfaction, Armory is also heavily invested in fostering the growth of the developer community at large. To help drive innovation and industry knowledge, Armory crew members Stephen Atwell and Dan Peach recently joined the Building SaaS on AWS webinar, in which they discussed best practices for deploying and managing software on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In addition to customer and community enrichment updates, the company focused heavily on product innovation last quarter. Recent product updates include:

Multi-tenant Role-based access controls (RBAC) - helps organizations meet common requirements and provides an additional layer of security within the DevOps strategy, including the ability to isolate teams to their own tenant

Canary deployments support Istio Service Mesh - allows users to implement precise control over the exact percentage of traffic received by the next version of the app

Deploy any Kubernetes Manifest - deploy any set of Kubernetes manifests without needing a deployment object

Invoke Webhooks without Needing a Callback - use webhooks asynchronously during deployment

Continuous Deployment Self Hosted Powered by Spinnaker v.2.28.5 - including several new features, such as Improved Error Log UI and early access to Pipelines as Code Multi-Branch Enhancement, Enhanced BitBucket Server Pull Request Handling, Terraform Template Fix and Igor Stop Endpoint

Open Source Spinnaker Operator updates - further improving the tool's functionality and making it easier for organizations to deploy and manage Spinnaker in their environments

"The first quarter of 2023 has been a period of high-speed growth and innovation for Armory, propelled by our continued dedication to innovation, focus on customer success and commitment to cutting-edge technology," said Jim Douglas, CEO and President of Armory. "Developer satisfaction bleeds into our every decision at Armory, and we are confident we are not only building the future of continuous deployment but improving the dev culture one update at a time."

About Armory

Armory empowers developers to continuously improve and assure their customer experience; building a sustainable competitive advantage through software. Armory makes Continuous Deployment achievable and effortless at any scale for all developers by providing easy-to-use Continuous Deployment solutions that minimize disruption to existing software delivery lifecycles. This accelerates time-to-market and ensures a stable, positive customer experience.

Founded in 2016, Armory is funded by B Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator, and Javelin Venture Partners. Learn more at www.armory.io.

