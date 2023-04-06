Armory.io to Host Continuous Deployment Webinar with GitHub and Tesouro

Conversations with industry experts will showcase Tesouro's elite development achievements through Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service and GitHub Actions

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armory, the continuous deployment (CD) company, will join GitHub and Tesouro to host an upcoming webinar. The webinar, " How Armory Continuous Deployment-as-a-Service and GitHub Actions Lead to Elite Development at Tesouro ," will take place on April 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.

Led by Stephen Atwell , principal product manager at Armory — and featuring Thomas McGonagle , enterprise solutions engineer at GitHub, and Ben Moody, DevOps engineer at Tesouro — the webinar will cover:

How continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD) differ and why you need both.

How Github partners with Armory to provide the best-in-class CI and CD solution.

Insights from a Tesouro DevOps leader about how adopting CD drives innovation.

"In the current economic climate, engineers and developers alike face increasing pressure to demonstrate maximum value, including shorter lead times, accelerated time-to-market for new innovation and lightning-fast recovery," said Adam Frank, SVP Product & Marketing at Armory. "Tesouro's progress is a testament to continuous deployment's impact, driving success for engineering teams and business goals. This webinar offers an opportunity for the Tesouro team and our partner, GitHub, to share their story and inspire other teams to believe in our mission."

Prior to working with Armory, Tesouro faced critical challenges. As a small, nimble shop with 15 engineers, the company struggled to find deployment processes and tooling solutions that enabled simplicity, consistency, compliance and flexibility. The team also feared they would accumulate needless technical and process-driven debt without the agility to fail fast, fix issues quickly and minimize the impact of failure.

After adopting Armory's CD-as-a-Service, Tesouro has established faster development speed and higher deployment frequency, enabling greater innovation and reducing the impact of failures, as evidenced by their DORA metrics:

Reduced lead time for changes: Deployment of new features, enhancements, fixes and innovations in as little as 8 minutes.

Improved Change failure rate: A rate of 4.5% ranks Tesouro's development team in the elite performing category.

Deployment frequency: At ~4.3 deployments per day, Tesouro's team performs well above the high-performance average of once per day.

Mean time to recovery (MTTR): At less than 2 minutes, MTTR falls well below the average of 5 hours for most well-performing companies.

"A lot of options out there offer a kind of broad, package deal, with CD on the tail-end of their CI process. But their emphasis is on the CI, and I didn't need another CI solution. I needed a continuous deployment solution. I landed on Armory because Armory is the solution to our needs," said Ben Moody, DevOps engineer at Tesouro.

