Armour Steel Plate Sales to Increase Steadily at 4% CAGR as Demand for Enhanced Protection Systems Continues to Rise: Fact MR

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Fact.MR survey offers insights into chief growth drivers and restraints impacting armour steel plate market overall growth trajectory. The report also divulges compelling insights into demand outlook in terms of protection type and application. It also studies key strategies adopted by vendors to increase sales in armour steel plate market.

The global armour steel plate treatment outlook remains positive as Fact MR projects the market to exhibit growth at 4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.Increasing research and development activities and growing defense expenditure have propelled sales in 2020, and the market experienced year-on-year growth at 2.8% CAGR reaching valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021.

Defense sectors across globe are focusing on strengthening their armed forces and governments are increasing their budget allocation on defense expenses and other security cases. For instance, in 2020, demand for armor steel plate in Russia grew by 2.4%. The COVID-19 pandemic affected market in Russia and still it managed to attain 340 KT.

Consumption of armour steel plates for bullet-proof vehicle and cash-in-transit trucks is increasing at a high pace. Rising inclination towards effective and efficient product design is set to drive the market of armour steel plates.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing hard, high-strength steel plates to offer improved resistance against high-velocity metal projectiles. As a result, these steel plates are considered highly suitable for various applications, specifically in the defense sector.

An armour steel plate is a hard commercial ballistic steel that undergoes quenching and tempering process. This characteristic of armour steel plates offer flexibility for application in various military and commercial/non-military purposes.

Some of the leading companies are focusing on expanding their global presence via strategic collaborations. For instance, in June 2020, Bisalloy Steels announced signing of a memorandum of understanding with Axiom Precision Manufacturing and K-TIG to collectively develop a sovereign capability in welding for the Australia defence sector.

"Rising inclination towards personal armored vehicles for safety and protection are creating opportunities for armour steel plates sales. With leading companies focusing on technologies developments to offer greater strength and resistance, the demand in the market is expected to surge in the coming years, "said a Fact.MR analyst

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4659

Key Takeaways:

Europe is most lucrative market accounting more than 40% of global armour steel plate consumption.

is most lucrative market accounting more than 40% of global armour steel plate consumption. The U.S is contributing 95% of North America market share and is expected to remain dominant regions through forecast period.

market share and is expected to remain dominant regions through forecast period. Russia accounts over 24% of global armour steel plate sales owing to its increasing investment in military power.

accounts over 24% of global armour steel plate sales owing to its increasing investment in military power. The market in South Korea is expected to expand at 4% CAGR in coming years.

is expected to expand at 4% CAGR in coming years. By protection type segment, airborne ballistics is estimated to gain 84 BPS and reach valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2031.

by 2031. Revenue from bulletproof vehicles is anticipated to rise at 4.3% CAGR in forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

Rising security concerns are increasing demand for armour steel plates.

Demand for armour steel plates is increasing for use in submarines.

Rising production of bulletproof jackets will fuel demand for armour steel plates.

Key restraints:

Stringent government regulations on certifications and compliance requirements are hampering growth of armour steel plate sales.

Availability of alternative cheap steel imports are impeding demand outlook.

Trade imbalance on a global level may create a deficit as the market, adversely affecting substantial amount of excess steel production.

Request for Armour Steel Plate Market customization at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4659

Competitive Landscape

Key players are focusing on investments, acquisitions, and portfolio expansion. For instance,

In December 2019 , ArcelorMittal completed acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited (ESIL) to expand market in India .

, ArcelorMittal completed acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited (ESIL) to expand market in . In September 2020 , Bisalloy Steel signed distribution agreement with CRAS Solutions for distribution of Bisalloy Products in the Turkey market.

Key players operating in the global armour steel plate market include

SIJ Acroni

Algoma

Arcelormittal

Astralloy

Bisalloy

Champak Steel & Engg. Co.

& Engg. Co. Chapel Steel

CMC Impact Metals

Essar Steel India Limited

EVRAZ

GRUPA COGNOR

Lagaar Industries Ltd.

Masteel

Shahalloy

SSAB

Swebor

ThyssenKrupp

More Insights on the Armour Steel Plate Market:

Fact MR provides an unbiased analysis of the armour steel plate market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global armour steel plate market, with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Protection Type

Airborne Ballistic Armour Steel Plates

Blast and Explosion Armour Steel Plates

Application

Armour Steel Plates for Battle Tanks

Armour Steel Plates for Bulletproof Vehicles

Armour Steel Plates for Bulletproof Jackets

Armour Steel Plates for Cash-in-transit Trucks

Armour Steel Plates for Security Booths

Armour Steel Plates for Sentry Boxes

Armour Steel Plates for Submarines

Key Questions Covered in the Armour Steel Plate Market Report

The report offers insight into armour steel plate demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for armour steel plate between 2021 and 2031

Armour steel plate market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Armour steel plate market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain

Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market - Over the last few years, the global advanced high strength steel (AHSS) industry has exploded. This is due to automakers' increased demand for high-strength, high-efficiency materials. End users are turning to manufacturers of advanced high strength steel to get effective and lightweight materials due to increased pressure from many government and regulatory organizations to reduce the weight of automotive components and manage emissions.

Seamless Steel Pipes Market - Steel pipes made by hot rolling are likewise in high demand throughout the world. Due to their numerous advantages over older piping methods, such as ERW (electric resistance welding) pipes, demand for seamless steel pipes has gradually increased over the last half-decade. In addition, rising demand for oil and gas, chemicals, and associated products is fueling overall market expansion. Insights on major variables fueling market growth for the next 10 years were just provided in a report by Fact.MR.

Long Steel Market - Long steels are chosen over flat steel in the construction industry due to the product's high tensile strength and ductility. Long steels are chosen over flat steel in the construction industry because of their high tensile strength and ductility. In the long run, construction applications are expected to provide a boost to the long steel industry. Between 2020 and 2030, the global long steel market is expected to increase at a double-digit CAGR in absolute terms. The long steel market has benefited from increased demand from building, railways, and industrial uses.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to chemicals and materials & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR