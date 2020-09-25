ArmourGenix® Makes Keto-Friendly Gummies With Broad-Spectrum Hemp Extract

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone practicing a ketogenic diet knows that it can be difficult to find gummy forms of the supplements they love that don't come with an abundance of added sugar or carbs. ArmourGenix® now offers natural hemp complex gummies that are free from white sugar and keto-friendly. In simple terms, the ketogenic diet refers to a diet that is low in carbohydrates and high in fat. The concept behind the ketogenic diet is that by eliminating carbs and sugars from one's diet, the body will adjust to begin utilizing fat as its energy source.

ArmourGenix® is committed to providing its customers with an innovative approach to combining sports nutrition technology and high-quality hemp oil complex. ArmourGenix®'s Ketogenix™ Keto Gummies come in delicious fruit flavors that are naturally sweetened with monk fruit extract. Monk fruit comes with a host of health benefits, from its low glycemic score to its positive impact on the complex environment of human gut bacteria.

Ketogenix™ Gummies contain the well-known health food ingredient, MCT oil. MCT oil has gained significant popularity from the healthy living and supplemental health community over the past few years. MCT oil plays a major role in the world of holistic fitness health. MCT stands for "medium-chain triglyceride," a compound made of medium-chain fatty acids. Coconut oil is the most common source for commercially-used MCT oil because over half of the fat in coconut oil comes from MCTs, but MCT oil is present in other types of food as well, now including gummies.

Healthy fats like MCT oil have a wealth of benefits, including brain and gut health. Ketogenix™ Gummies make it possible for people on a keto diet to enjoy the same fun and healthy benefits, without increasing their sugar consumption. In addition to being natural and keto-friendly, ArmourGenix®'s gummies are also gluten free and plant-based.

The hemp complex used in all of ArmourGenix®'s products is made from industrial hemp, which only has trace amounts of THC (Delta 9, Tetrahydrocannabinol), so there is no psychoactive effect. All products in the ArmourGenix® line contain less than .3% THC content, allowing consumers to purchase and use CBD as a natural supplement within all legal states, cities, and municipalities. ArmourGenix®'s hemp is also grown and harvested organically in California, and CO2 extraction methods are utilized.

ArmourGenix® Ketogenix™ Gummies have been a best-seller for the sports nutrition brand, and a major component of the sales expansion that has propelled it forward throughout the year. Find ArmourGenix® gummies and all products in the brand's sports nutrition line for sale through various e-commerce stores, with more to come.

