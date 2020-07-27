Armourgenix® Pre-Workout Formula and KetoGenix Gummies Are Now Available Through Walmart.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition brand Armourgenix® continues their web-based sales expansion following multiple account acquisitions and a successful round of meetings at the ECRM conference. Armourgenix® has been expanding into some of the largest stores in the online retail marketplace. Now, the brand has made their products available for sale through another retail giant, Walmart.com.

Walmart currently occupies one of the highest slots in the e-commerce hierarchy, as one of the largest online retailers for sports nutrition supplements and natural health products. Health products of all types have been a major seller within Walmart.com's online marketplace, with sales expected to grow by more than 30% before January.

Armourgenix®'s success in online sales is due in part to their savvy knowledge of the e-commerce market, diversifying their availability across different platforms. Armourgenix® makes pre and post-workout supplements enriched with their signature hemp complex, adding a little something extra to daily fitness nutrition. While too often hemp products fall into a niche market with a very specific customer group; Armourgenix® wants to shake things up by adding sports nutrition products to the catalog of uses for hemp extracts.

Armourgenix® not only provides science-backed, well-researched products with or without hemp but also ensures a consistent, reliable quality in all of their hemp products. So far, the products most popular through Walmart have been Armourgenix®'s BoostGenix pre-workout formula and their Armourgenix Hemp KetoGenix Gummies. The gummies have been an attention-grabbing product because they contain a full 25mg of hemp extract and are designed to provide a boost of energy, similar to a pre-workout formula, but in a quick, chewable, easy to take form.

It is rare to find a gummy supplement that also provides energy, while remaining both keto, gluten-free, and completely plant-based, meaning they can be used by anyone looking to fuel their workout or their workday.

Walmart has been the next natural move for Armourgenix®, as they continue their expansion throughout 2020. Understanding the online marketplace and maintaining a stable e-commerce presence is vital for success in today's web-based economy. Currently, Armourgenix® products are available through their own website, armourgenix.com, as well as a host of other e-commerce sites, now including Walmart.com.

