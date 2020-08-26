Armourgenix® Will Be Featured At ECRM's 2020 Hemp And CBD Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports nutrition brand Armourgenix® will be attending ECRM's August virtual program on Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is an opportunity for brands to meet with some of the largest retailers in the United States. Brands engage in networking to gain exposure with retail buyers for their products. The conference has moved to an online platform in order to provide a fruitful experience while maintaining safety and social distancing guidelines.

ECRM is historically an in-person, large scale meeting in which brands are face-to-face with some of the country's largest retail representatives, showcasing the best products they have to offer. August's program will highlight established, up-and-coming brands in the Hemp and CBD industry, emphasizing the role of hemp in beauty products and natural wellness products, including sports nutrition products. The Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care Program will retain the general format of the in-person conference, while taking the platform digital with video conferencing software.

Armourgenix® has been expanding their online product availability throughout 2020 and has seen tremendous growth in their e-commerce sales. Armourgenix® credits the brand's success to the addition of their signature hemp complex to well-known staples of the world of sports nutrition, such as pre-workout, recovery products, whey protein powder, and post-workout balm.

Armourgenix® is the intersection of two industries experiencing unprecedented growth, with all the benefits of full-spectrum hemp complex, and no THC. Armourgenix® emphasizes the power of plant-based ingredients in all of their products, the majority of which are vegan friendly. All of Armourgenix®'s products are non-GMO, and they take pride in the research that goes into creating their supplements.

Hemp complex has been well-researched for its uses as an ingredient in sports nutrition products due to the diverse nature of its beneficial effects. Generally speaking, hemp is used throughout the sports nutrition industry in a variety of forms, from hemp oil to hemp seed, and of course, hemp complex. Armourgenix® says after learning about the recent clinical research pertaining to hemp, they knew that it would be a natural fit for their modern product line.

Armourgenix® has been considered a brand to watch during the upcoming ECRM conference, and there is no doubt that the brand will continue to thrive in a marketplace that is ready for innovative and effective hemp products.

Find them at ECRM's Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care Program all online, August 24th through August 28th, 2020, as this brand continues to grow.

Please direct inquiries to:

Alexandre Mccabe

(954) 769-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Armourgenix