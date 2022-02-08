Arm's Reach® Co-Sleeper® Baby Bassinet Celebrates 25th Anniversary

OXNARD, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arm's Reach® Co-Sleeper® ( www.armsreach.com ) baby bassinet, the unique creation that began with a mother and father's need for a safe sleeping environment for their baby, is celebrating an important milestone. The Arm's Reach Co-Sleeper Baby Bassinet, the first patented co-sleeping product on the market that attaches securely to a parent's bed, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The Arm's Reach® Clear-Vue™ Co-Sleeper® was conceived to allow maximum visibility so you can see your baby at all times. It allows you and your baby to sleep comfortably next to each other from the moment your baby arrives. It enables you to reach over and draw your baby close for feeding, comforting and bonding. This bassinet also has the convenience of a large attached storage basket. The Clear-Vue™ Co-Sleeper® brand bassinet is the ideal sleep solution for any concerned parent. The Arm's Reach® Versatile™ Co-Sleeper Bassinet® is designed to be adjustable in height, fits all types of beds, and is ideal for small spaces. It features a built-in adjustable leg extension mechanism that allows you to raise the sleeping nest in 1" increments, and the adjustable feet can extend all the way under the bed allowing the bassinet to sit on top of your mattress. The feet are also retractable allowing the bassinet to fit close to a platform bed or an adult bed that sits on the floor.

The first year that Arm's Reach was launched, the company received an industry award for best new product as it gave new parents a safe option to sleep next to their newborn, just an "arm's reach" away. Over the years, parents quickly discovered the benefits of co-sleeping in a space designed specifically to keep a sleeping baby safe. Since that time, countless medical and baby sleep experts have endorsed Arm's Reach for its ability to increase bonding, ease feeding at night, and create a greater sense of closeness between a baby and parents.

According to Bruce Martin, President of Arm's Reach, "Arm's Reach was the first bassinet company to realize the important relationship between safety and co-sleeping. We've built upon this concept and created an extensive range of products that fit the needs of new parents. It's exciting that we are reaching the next generation of parents who will use an Arm's Reach bassinet, likely the same brand that they were placed in as a newborn. It's a testament to our long term commitment to safety and design."

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends infants under six months sleep in the same room as parents, but not on the same surface. Infants should be on a flat, firm surface with a fitted sheet, with no extra blankets or bedding. Room sharing in this way decreases the risk of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) by 50%.

Dr. William Sears, a pediatrician known for his life's work in pediatrics, has endorsed Arm's Reach for decades. "I believe the safest place for most babies to sleep is in an Arm's Reach bedside Co-Sleeper bassinet because it provides optimal sleep distance from baby to parent. If a mom is breastfeeding, having a baby too close can encourage a baby to be an 'all night' feeder. On the other hand, having a baby too far can cause the infant to become afraid, looking for comfort. Arm's Reach is the best solution and a reason why it has been a bestseller for 25 years."

"The Arm's Reach Co-Sleeper brand bassinet represents an appropriate compromise for parents who are unsure whether or not they can provide a safe bedsharing environment for their infants. Mother and baby can enjoy close proximity, which maximizes breast-feeding and/or important sensory exchanges between the mother and infant. This side-by-side arrangement maximizes parental mentoring and nighttime interventions," shared Dr. James J. McKenna, founder and director of the Mother-Baby Behavioral Sleep Laboratory at the University of Notre Dame, studying the physiology and behavior of co-sleeping mothers and infants.

ABOUT ARM'S REACH

Founded in 1997, California-based Arm's Reach Co-Sleeper brand began with a mother and father's need to create a safe sleeping space for their baby. Since that time, parents have been able to safely sleep beside their child, enhancing the bonding process. The company changed the understanding that "co-sleeping" did not mean "bed-sharing." Today the company offers parents a variety of Co-Sleeper designs all developed to keep baby and parent safe and close.

Contact:

Nataly Blumberg

516-859-6665

[email protected]

SOURCE Arm's Reach