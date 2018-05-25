Armstrong and ZAFCO: The Rhino Rides Again in Europe

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696399/Armstrong_Banner_Logo.jpg )



Armstrong Tire, established in 1912 by George F. Armstrong in New Jersey, has risen from a long period of dormancy. The iconic American brand was once a Fortune 500 Company known for its strength of quality and product performance. "We want to stay true to the Armstrong legacy of craftsmanship, which is why we set up a brand new state-of-the-art Non-Chinese manufacturing facility with the best German and Japanese machineries to produce premium & top class Passenger car and Truck & Bus quality products. Every single tire that leaves our factory undergoes an x-ray to ensure the highest quality," explains Zafar Hussain, Executive Director ZAFCO.

The summer Passenger tire range includes a line-up of three patterns: BLU-TRAC PC (Passenger), BLU-TRAC HP (Ultra High Performance), and TRU-TRAC SU (SUV). The TRU-TRAC name is a homage to the highly popular Armstrong TRU TRAC pattern from the 20th century.

The Armstrong Tire Passenger & Light Truck range comes embedded with the 'TUFF 360 Warranty Program,' a comprehensive warranty inspired by Armstrong's beloved mascot, TUFFY the Rhino. Besides a competitive Manufacturer's Warranty, TUFF 360 also offers Mileage Treadwear Warranty up to 75,000 kilometers, as well as a 30-Day No Questions Asked Money Back Guarantee.

The goal of ZAFCO & Van Den Ban's partnership is to combine their unique strengths as a manufacturer and distributor to bring Armstrong tires to Europe.

"With Armstrong we add another value to our portfolio. And we create value for our customers based on heritage & future continuity and on a large range & quality" adds Frans van Lenten, managing director of Van den Ban Group

About ZAFCO

Founded in 1993, ZAFCO is a leading global distributor of tires, batteries and lubricants to over 800 customers around the world in 83 countries. Key values for the company are social responsibility, environment preservation, health and safety of its employees, associates and customers.

