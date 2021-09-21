Armstrong International CEO, Doug Bloss, to Deliver Welcome Address at Second Annual Renewable Thermal Collaborative Summit

Armstrong International joined the Renewable Thermal Collaborative (RTC) as a sponsor in June 2021 as part of its global effort to support companies and industries charting a course towards net zero emissions. Bloss and Prathamesh Ternikar, senior utilities system engineer at Armstrong International, will join a prestigious list of RTC members, including some of the world's largest food and pharmaceutical manufacturers, during the two-day virtual event.

Bloss will kick off the summit by sharing why the RTC work is so important to the future of providing safe steam, air and water. Later, Ternikar will present Armstrong's roadmap approach to decarbonization, which are marked by three major milestones: minimization of energy use, optimization of efficiency, and total decarbonization of energy sources. Ternikar will share these milestones in more detail, all backed by a memorable case study.

"We're proud to partner with the RTC as we work to promote conversations around decarbonization and solve how companies across the globe can achieve their net zero goals," said Doug Bloss, president and chief executive officer of Armstrong International. "Companies are seeking strategic partners and expertise to find unique solutions to help them deliver on their commitments to their carbon neutrality goals. Armstrong is a company with more than a century of experience with thermal utilities, and we continue to evolve with new and advanced resources to make our customers' goals a reality."

The RTC Summit brings immense education and networking opportunities with leading energy experts and sponsors. In addition to Doug and Prathamesh's presentations, Armstrong International will also host a virtual, interactive booth, where attendees can learn more about the company's repeatable process and working with partners to optimize, minimize, and decarbonize.

"Taking part in the RTC Summit gives us the opportunity to connect with more companies looking to embark on their decarbonization journey," Bloss added. "I appreciate the chance to open a few days of great networking and conversation with RTC's community of brilliant leaders and organizations as we continue to implement pragmatic, customized solutions around the world."

Armstrong International has recently become the partner of choice for multinational organizations seeking to decarbonize their thermal output. Through this work, their team of energy professionals gather hundreds of thermal utility studies and user feedback to determine the road to net zero involves a methodology focused on minimization, optimization and decarbonization.

To learn more about the Renewable Thermal Collaborative visit www.renewablethermal.org or www.renewablethermal.org/armstrong-international/. For more information on Armstrong International's services and initiatives visit armstronginternational.com.

ABOUT ARMSTRONG INTERNATIONAL:

Armstrong International provides intelligent system solutions that improve utility performance, lower energy consumption and reduce environmental emissions. As the industry's leading thermal utility partner, Armstrong International can satisfy unique requirements while helping to improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption and emissions. The fifth-generation, family-owned business provides hardworking products, state-of-the-art technology, custom-engineered systems and services, and more than a century of knowledge and experience — all organized with industry specificity. Founded in 1900, Armstrong International is headquartered in the United States, with manufacturing, sales and seminar centers located throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. For more information, visit armstronginternational.com.

ABOUT RENEWABLE THERMAL COLLABORATIVE:

The Renewable Thermal Collaborative (RTC) is the global coalition for companies, institutions, and governments committed to scaling up renewable heating and cooling across their operations. RTC members recognize the growing demand and necessity for renewable heating and cooling and the urgent need to meet this demand in a manner that delivers sustainable, cost-competitive options at scale.

The Renewable Thermal Collaborative was founded in 2017 and is facilitated by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, David Gardiner and Associates, and World Wildlife Fund.

