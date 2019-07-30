Armstrong launches Zoom service, powered by Plume

Backed by technology from Palo Alto-based Plume, the new service further enhances a customer's online experience through custom guest access, parental controls, and AI security for added protection of their devices. Plume works alongside Armstrong's existing broadband connection, letting customers make the most of its ultrafast speeds in every corner of their homes.

"Armstrong is happy to bring our subscribers the next level of speed, personalization, security and control by teaming up with Plume," said Jeff Ross, President of Armstrong. "As leaders in this space, we know that the modern smart home requires a personalized approach tailored to each person, home and device. Zoom Powered by Plume does just that."

The Plume integration brings Zoom subscribers:

Plume Adaptive WiFi which intelligently monitors, adjusts and optimizes your network for peak performance.

which intelligently monitors, adjusts and optimizes your network for peak performance. HomePass which lets members control guest and child access to their network, set up profiles, and pause the Internet.

which lets members control guest and child access to their network, set up profiles, and pause the Internet. AI Security to detect and block potential security threats, customize content access, and block unwanted ads.

to detect and block potential security threats, customize content access, and block unwanted ads. Elegantly designed, powerful tri-band SuperPods that plug directly into wall sockets to ensure reliable coverage.

that plug directly into wall sockets to ensure reliable coverage. The highly-rated Plume app which puts you in control of all of these home services.

"Plume is proud to help Armstrong deliver an unparalleled Internet experience through reliable whole-home Wi-Fi, personalized parental controls, guest access, and tightly secured devices," said Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer at Plume. "Zoom Powered by Plume introduces a powerful solution for the ever-changing smart home."

Zoom Powered by Plume will now be part of the standard offering for new customers. It includes two SuperPods with add-on pods available for an additional fee. For more information on Zoom Powered by Plume, visit armstrongonewire.com.

About Armstrong

Armstrong provides industry leading high-speed Internet, television and telephone service to residential and commercial customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, West Virginia, Maryland and Kentucky. As of Q2 2019, Armstrong is America's 11th largest cable television provider, according to SNL Kagan, an offering from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Plume®

Plume is the creator of the world's first cognitive services platform for the smart home. As the only open and hardware independent solution, Plume enables the curation, delivery, management, optimization, and support of new services and applications quickly and at massive scale. Plume's rapidly expanding services bundle which includes Adaptive WiFi™, HomePass®, and AI Security™ is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source silicon-to-service framework which has been integrated into a broad set of silicon & platform SDKs, and CPE hardware for connection to the Plume Cloud. Large and small internet service providers (ISPs), mobile network operators (MNOs and MVNOs), retail consumer services providers, and over-the-top (OTT) service providers can easily deploy and scale powerful Plume cognitive services to their subscribers to generate additional ARPU, minimize Opex & Capex, improve customer service & satisfaction, and reduce subscriber churn.

Visit www.plume.com , www.platform.plume.com , and www.opensync.io .

Plume, Powered by Plume, Plume Adaptive WiFi, AI Security, SuperPod, HomePass and OpenSync are either trademarks, or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

SOURCE Plume

Related Links

http://www.plume.com

