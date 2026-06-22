Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP Offering Free Uber Rides in Houston for a Safe 4th of July!

HOUSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the critical issue of impaired driving fatalities, Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP is launching its Free Uber, Lyft, and Cab Rides for 4th of July program. This initiative aims to provide a safe transportation option for Houston residents celebrating the holiday, directly contributing to DUI prevention efforts in the community.

Holiday Cheers, Safe Rides Near

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT), alcohol-related related crashes tragically claimed 1,053 lives in 2024, representing over 25% of all motor vehicle traffic fatalities. With a disproportionate number of these incidents occurring on the weekend and in the early morning hours, Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP is stepping up to offer a proactive solution. Participating is simple: individuals who have consumed alcohol can take an Uber, Lyft, or cab ride home, and the firm will reimburse the cost. To submit for reimbursement, visit https://albtriallawyers.com/free-uber-lyft-and-cab-rides/ within 10 business days of the ride, completing the form with a copy of your receipt and photo ID. A check for the covered amount will be mailed promptly.

Promoting Safe Celebrations in Houston

"This 4th of July, we're empowering our community to celebrate with complete peace of mind, knowing that a safe ride home is just a click away, covered by us!" said Catherine Beeny, Director of Marketing. "It's a fantastic opportunity for individuals 21 and older in the greater Houston area to enjoy the festivities responsibly, preventing drunk driving and ultimately saving precious lives during this important holiday."

The Free Uber, Lyft, and Cab Rides program is designed to encourage responsible decision-making during the 4th of July holiday. By removing the financial barrier, Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP empowers individuals to choose safety over impaired driving, safeguarding lives and fostering a healthier community. This approach makes it easy for residents to prioritize safety, reinforcing the firm's commitment to community well-being.

Program Details and Eligibility

This community-focused program includes specific guidelines to ensure its effectiveness and reach:

Rides must be in the greater Houston area.

Rides must be taken between 5 PM on 7/4/26 and 10 AM on 7/5/26.

Participants must be 21 or older to qualify.

Valid for one one-way ride to a safe destination.

Limit of one reimbursement per person.

Maximum reimbursement is $35.00 within the Houston metro area , including a tip of up to 10%.

, including a tip of up to 10%. Participation is limited to the first 30 submissions per qualifying holiday.

Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP's Commitment

As serious injury attorneys, Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP is dedicated to giving back to the community and preventing preventable tragedies. This program reflects the firm's commitment to public safety, especially during holidays when the risk of impaired driving increases. By offering free rides Houston, the firm aims to make a tangible difference in reducing alcohol-related incidents and promoting a safer environment for everyone.

This initiative underscores Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP's ongoing efforts to support community well-being and promote responsible choices. Further information about the firm's community initiatives can be found at https://albtriallawyers.com/.

SOURCE Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP