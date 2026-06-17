Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP Recognized on Two 2025 Texas Top 10 Lists for $42.5 Million Industrial Wrongful Death Settlement

The settlement, identified in the published lists as Deceased Worker v. Petrochemical Co., resolved wrongful death claims arising from an industrial accident, including allegations of dangerous property conditions, workplace negligence, workplace safety violations, and negligent maintenance.

The $42.5 million result placed Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP at No. 5 on the 2025 Top 10 Wrongful Death Settlements in Texas list and No. 2 on the 2025 Top 10 Premises Liability Settlements in Texas list.

"This result reflects our unrelenting commitment to the families who trust us with the most devastating losses of their lives," said C.J. Baker, partner at Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP. "When a worker loses their life due to dangerous conditions and preventable failures at an industrial facility, their family deserves a team that will hold those responsible fully accountable. We are proud of what we achieved for this family, and we are honored by this recognition — but our focus never wavers from the people we represent."

The settlement is among the firm's record-setting Texas verdicts and settlements, which together exceed $400 million recovered for injured clients and grieving families.

About the TopVerdict.com Recognition

TopVerdict.com tracks and publishes annual rankings of the most significant verdicts and settlements obtained by attorneys across the United States. Lists are curated based on publicly reported case results in accordance with TopVerdict.com's established methodology. The 2025 Texas Top 10 Wrongful Death Settlements list and the 2025 Texas Top 10 Premises Liability Settlements list are available at topverdict.com.

About Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP

Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP is an award-winning personal injury trial law firm based in Houston, Texas, dedicated to helping injury victims and their families recover physically, financially, and emotionally. The firm handles complex cases involving catastrophic injuries, workplace and industrial accidents, truck and 18-wheeler collisions, oilfield and maritime injuries, premises liability, and wrongful death. Known for their trial experience, strategic approach, and relentless advocacy, the attorneys at Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP have recovered more than $400 million for their clients against some of the most powerful corporate defendants in the country.

For more information, visit www.albtriallawyers.com.

SOURCE Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP