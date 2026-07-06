Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP Earns No. 1 Texas Settlement Recognition from TopVerdict.com for $42.5 Million Industrial Accident Result

Houston trial firm's record-setting recovery in a fatal petrochemical plant case ranked first in Texas for 2025 across six workplace injury categories, including Industrial Accidents, Work Accidents, and Workplace Negligence

HOUSTON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP, a Houston-based personal injury trial law firm, has been recognized by TopVerdict.com as having obtained the Number 1 settlement in Texas for 2025 in the categories of Industrial Accidents, Work Accidents, Workplace Negligence, Workplace Safety, Occupational Injury, and Work Premises Liability.

The recognition stems from a $42,500,000 settlement secured on behalf of the family of a worker killed in an industrial incident at a petrochemical facility.

Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP - Number 1 Settlements in Texas in 2025 Partners at Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP: Joshua Lee, Scott Armstrong & C.J. Baker

TopVerdict.com annually ranks the largest verdicts and settlements reported in each state. The firm's $42.5 million recovery topped all reported Texas settlements in 2025 across all six workplace injury categories. The full ranking is available at topverdict.com/lists/2025/texas/number-1-settlements.

"No settlement can undo the loss this family suffered, but a result of this magnitude forces accountability and sends a clear message that cutting corners on worker safety carries real consequences," said C.J. Baker, partner at Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP.

"Texas leads the nation in workplace fatalities, and too many of those deaths are preventable," added Scott P. Armstrong, managing partner. "This recognition reflects what we set out to do every day, hold negligent companies fully accountable when workers are hurt or killed on the job."

A Milestone Result for Injured Texas Workers

Texas is the only state that allows private employers to opt out of workers' compensation coverage, and industrial facilities along the Gulf Coast are among the most dangerous workplaces in the country. Armstrong Lee & Baker has built a statewide reputation representing workers and families in workplace injury and industrial accident cases, including refinery and petrochemical plant incidents, oilfield injuries, non-subscriber work injury claims, and wrongful death litigation.

The $42.5 million settlement adds to the firm's growing record of top-ranked results, which includes more than $400 million recovered for injury victims across Texas.

About Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP

Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP is a Houston-based trial law firm representing individuals and families in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases throughout Texas. The firm's practice areas include industrial and workplace accidents, 18-wheeler and commercial trucking collisions, offshore and maritime injuries, oilfield accidents, and premises liability. The firm handles all cases on a contingency-fee basis and offers free consultations. Learn more at https://albtriallawyers.com/.

TopVerdict.com rankings are based on verdicts and settlements reported to and published by TopVerdict.com for the applicable year. Past results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome in any future case.

SOURCE Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP